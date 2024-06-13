Andrea Iannone makes it clear he demands a factory bike in 2025

“I have some proposals on the table"

Andrea Iannone, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Andrea Iannone, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April

Andrea Iannone wants a factory bike next season.

The GoEleven Ducati rider insists he already has offers for 2025.

Iannone was banned for doping for four years but his return, in WorldSBK, has been successful after three rounds.

He enters Misano this weekend, his home race, knowing he must sit down afterwards to decide which bike he will ride next season.

“I want to focus on this round, it’s important for me,” Iannone said.

“At the end of it, I will start to talk with the manufacturer.

“I have some proposals on the table. I think it’s a little bit early.
“Having a factory bike is important.”

WSBK reigning champion and Aruba.it Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista is still unsure whether he will ride on into 2025, or retire.

If Bautista were to step away after this season, his bike would be coveted by Iannone.

There have also been rumours that he could attractive to MotoGP teams, where he spent seven seasons before his ban.

Iannone is currently sixth in the WSBK standings after the first three rounds.

He said in Misano: “After a long time, I’m back racing in Italy.

“I’m a little bit worried because in the test, I struggled a lot, and the feeling with the bike wasn’t so good.

“In any case, I hope we’ll improve during the weekend.

“This track has a lot of grip, so I struggled in the braking area, the last point of braking.”

Read More

Latest News

Le Mans
Results
17m ago
2024 24H Le Mans - Free Practice 3 Results: Ferrari on top
Antonio Fuoco Le Mans
Antonio Fuoco Le Mans
MotoGP
News
1h ago
What next for Jack Miller after KTM exit?
Jack Miller, Paolo Campinoti
Jack Miller, Paolo Campinoti
WSBK
News
1h ago
Andrea Iannone makes it clear he demands a factory bike in 2025
Andrea Iannone, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Andrea Iannone, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
WSBK
News
2h ago
Jonathan Rea: “I’m starting to trust the bike, take liberties with it”
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea
WSBK
News
2h ago
Danilo Petrucci passed fit: “95% of the body is okay, but…”
Danilo Petrucci, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March
Danilo Petrucci, Catalunya WorldSBK, 23 March

Latest News

WSBK
News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu backs Michael van der Mark who refuses to consider Plan B
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, 22 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, 22 March
IndyCar
News
2h ago
Historic US TV deal announced for IndyCar and Fox
IndyCar
IndyCar
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Who will be Aprilia’s Plan B after losing Maverick Vinales?
Maverick Vinales and Aprilia
Maverick Vinales and Aprilia
F1
News
3h ago
Daniel Ricciardo told he will "have to work hard to retain” his RB F1 seat
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…