Andrea Iannone makes it clear he demands a factory bike in 2025

Andrea Iannone wants a factory bike next season.

The GoEleven Ducati rider insists he already has offers for 2025.

Iannone was banned for doping for four years but his return, in WorldSBK, has been successful after three rounds.

He enters Misano this weekend, his home race, knowing he must sit down afterwards to decide which bike he will ride next season.

“I want to focus on this round, it’s important for me,” Iannone said.

“At the end of it, I will start to talk with the manufacturer.

“I have some proposals on the table. I think it’s a little bit early.

“Having a factory bike is important.”

WSBK reigning champion and Aruba.it Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista is still unsure whether he will ride on into 2025, or retire.

If Bautista were to step away after this season, his bike would be coveted by Iannone.

There have also been rumours that he could attractive to MotoGP teams, where he spent seven seasons before his ban.

Iannone is currently sixth in the WSBK standings after the first three rounds.

He said in Misano: “After a long time, I’m back racing in Italy.

“I’m a little bit worried because in the test, I struggled a lot, and the feeling with the bike wasn’t so good.

“In any case, I hope we’ll improve during the weekend.

“This track has a lot of grip, so I struggled in the braking area, the last point of braking.”