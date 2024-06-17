BMW confirm 2025 WorldSBK line-up as Michael Van Der Mark signs new deal

Michael Van Der Mark commits his future to BMW and will stay alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu in 2025.

Michael van der Mark, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Michael van der Mark, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March

Michael Van Der Mark and BMW have agreed to a new WorldSBK deal, signing a one-year contract extension.

Van De Mark’s new deal puts him in line with Toprak Razgatlioglu who signed a two-year contract with BMW ahead of the current season.

While Razgatlioglu leads the world championship and is without question making the difference aboard the M 1000 RR, once again highlighted at Misano as he completed a stunning treble, Van Der Mark’s results in 2023 have been much stronger than last season.

“I am very, very happy and honoured to continue with BMW,” said Van Der Mark. “I am really happy that especially after the two difficult years they still have the trust in me and I think that this year’s results are showing improvements.

“I’m really happy with how the team’s working, how the BMW M 1000 RR is working and how we are still improving it.

“So it’s fantastic to be able to stay. This also gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of the season. I’m ready to keep building our momentum and be even more ready for next year.”

Keeping Van Der Mark means BMW will continue with one of the strongest factory line-ups, and one that is proving to be very good at working together.

Teammates at Yamaha previously, Van Der Mark and Razgatlioglu enjoy a strong relationship which BMW are reaping the rewards of when it comes to results and bike development.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director, said: “We are very pleased to have Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark, two absolute top riders, in our factory team for the 2025 Superbike World Championship.

“Both have proved in recent years that they belong to the best and will form a powerful duo on our BMW M 1000 RR next season.”

Read More

Latest News

Le Mans
News
7m ago
Jenson Button endures “one of the toughest races I’ve ever driven”
Jenson Button Le Mans
Jenson Button Le Mans
F1
News
7m ago
“Insider” information suggests Sergio Perez’s 2026 seat is not safe, after all…
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
51m ago
Should Toprak Razgatlioglu move to MotoGP before 2027?
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Misano WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Misano WorldSBK
Le Mans
News
1h ago
#51 Ferrari team believes “we could have done better” despite Le Mans podium
Ferrari Le Mans
Ferrari Le Mans
F1
News
2h ago
At-risk Kevin Magnussen admits “chance it will happen” as axe from F1 looms
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Aleix Espargaro: ‘MotoGP bikes now like F1 cars, but our arms are the same’
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
Le Mans
News
3h ago
What impact did Romain Grosjean have on the 2024 Le Mans race?
Romain Grosjean (FRA). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 18, Qatar Grand Prix, Doha, Qatar, Qualifying Day.-
Romain Grosjean (FRA). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 18, Qatar Grand…
F1
News
3h ago
Red Bull terminate junior driver’s contract after only four races
Red Bull
Red Bull
F1
News
3h ago
Six-figure deal tipped for Ollie Bearman as next F1 outing edges closer
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada,
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari Reserve Driver. Formula 1 World Championship,…