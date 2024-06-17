BMW confirm 2025 WorldSBK line-up as Michael Van Der Mark signs new deal

Michael Van Der Mark and BMW have agreed to a new WorldSBK deal, signing a one-year contract extension.

Van De Mark’s new deal puts him in line with Toprak Razgatlioglu who signed a two-year contract with BMW ahead of the current season.

While Razgatlioglu leads the world championship and is without question making the difference aboard the M 1000 RR, once again highlighted at Misano as he completed a stunning treble, Van Der Mark’s results in 2023 have been much stronger than last season.

“I am very, very happy and honoured to continue with BMW,” said Van Der Mark. “I am really happy that especially after the two difficult years they still have the trust in me and I think that this year’s results are showing improvements.

“I’m really happy with how the team’s working, how the BMW M 1000 RR is working and how we are still improving it.

“So it’s fantastic to be able to stay. This also gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of the season. I’m ready to keep building our momentum and be even more ready for next year.”

Keeping Van Der Mark means BMW will continue with one of the strongest factory line-ups, and one that is proving to be very good at working together.

Teammates at Yamaha previously, Van Der Mark and Razgatlioglu enjoy a strong relationship which BMW are reaping the rewards of when it comes to results and bike development.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director, said: “We are very pleased to have Toprak Razgatlioglu and Michael van der Mark, two absolute top riders, in our factory team for the 2025 Superbike World Championship.

“Both have proved in recent years that they belong to the best and will form a powerful duo on our BMW M 1000 RR next season.”