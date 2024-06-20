Andrea Iannone makes it clear: “I think I am a special one for Ducati”

Andrea Iannone wants a factory move in WorldSBK next season, with Ducati his preferred option.

The GoEleven Ducati rider started the season in great form with podiums coming at the season-opener in Phillip Island and Catalunya.

However, Assen and Misano have proved to be a lot more tricky for the former MotoGP rider.

But Iannone has not lost sight of wanting a factory ride in 2025. The Italian has received interest from other manufacturers but remains keen on securing the Aruba.it Ducati seat.

That is likely to happen only if Alvaro Bautista retires, which remains unclear at this stage, while Nicolo Bulega is expected to stay.

In the Superpole Race at Misano Iannone was the top satellite rider, something that's happened on multiple occasions through four rounds.

Iannone, who admited he was not happy finishing off the podium in Ducati’s home round, then made it clear about his desire for 2025.

“Today I only had factory bikes in front of me and some factory bikes behind me,” began Iannone. “For sure, I’m not happy. I want more.

“But I watched the races on television for many years. The only thing I could possibly ask from Ducati is a factory bike for next year.

“I can’t possibly ask for more. For this year, I can’t possibly ask for more than this. I think for Ducati I am a special one. I’m lucky in this moment.

“I came back for Ducati, because Ducati wanted me. Gigi helped me to come back and I’m in this situation.

“We need to improve and I want to improve. But I think it is step-by-step.”