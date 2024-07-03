Toprak Razgatlioglu U-turn to remain in WSBK in 2025

“We don't want to break our contract"

Toprak Razgatlioglu takes 3rd in Super Pole, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu will definitely stay with BMW in World Superbikes next year, despite a wish to cross over into MotoGP, his manager claims.

The WSBK championship leader had made clear his eventual desire to switch series.

But, having only swapped Yamaha for BMW on a two-year contract this year in WSBK, his manufacturer are not minded to let him walk away.

His manager Kenan Sofuoglu has told Speedweek: “I saw that some satellite teams from MotoGP are also talking about Toprak.

“But we never contacted a satellite team.”

Pramac’s 2025 project at Yamaha has notably dismissed any chance of signing Razgatlioglu in recent days.

Sofuoglu added: “Some factory teams have shown interest in Toprak for the 2025 season - if there is a chance they would like Toprak.

“But we have a two-year contract with BMW.

“Toprak and I agree that we will only go into MotoGP if BMW agrees to it.

“We don't want to break our contract.

“We don't want to fight, we love BMW and have already achieved great success together.

“We are happy and want to continue this relationship for longer.

“We have already made a lot of plans for 2025 and are building everything around Toprak so that he is happy. It wouldn't be good if we gave that up.

“That's why Toprak and I have made the decision that we will remain 100 percent in the World Superbike Championship next season - that's clear now.

“We are very happy to continue our collaboration.

“Of course Toprak wants to get into MotoGP, but that will only be possible in 2026.

“We have never had our relationship with a manufacturer end in a bad way.

“We have a story with Kawasaki that ended beautifully. The same applies to Yamaha. And it will be the same with BMW.

“There is interest from MotoGP teams in Toprak for 2026. Let's see how it goes this season and next, then we'll talk about the future. Until then, we will continue on our path with BMW.”

