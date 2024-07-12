Michael Van Der Mark says new BMW deal “was quite easy”

Michael Van Der Mark was rewarded with a new WorldSBK deal for 2025 with BMW, meaning he will remain team-mate to Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The best rider pairing they have arguably ever had in WorldSBK, Razgatlioglu is leading the world championship after four rounds, while Van Der Mark has been in very good form too.

Van Der Mark is yet to finish on the podium in 2024, however, that appears to be more of a formality than a question of ‘if’ he will achieve such a result.

As a reward for his improved form, Van Der Mark was given a new one-year deal by the German manufacturer, which he admits was an “easy deal.”

Van Der Mark said: “Very happy, it’s always nice to have this confirmation early in the season. Luckily BMW came to me quite early. It was quite an easy deal.

“As we’ve shown, we have a good team now, results are getting better and it’s good to keep the same team.

“I still have the same goal as every weekend, I want to be on the podium, I want to win races and Toprak has shown the bike is capable of doing it.

“I think my results have been okay, but when everything comes together, we should be fighting for the podium every week.

“It’s nice to be here, I haven’t ridden here since a couple of years ago. It’s a track I really enjoy.

“With the package we have now, we know we can be strong. We need to get everything together; we know we have a good pace, and we should be fighting for the podium”.