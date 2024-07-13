Alex Lowes: "My best ride at Donington”

Local star Alex Lowes was all smiles after defying a third-row start to finish best of the race behind Toprak Razgatlioglu in Donington Park WorldSBK race one.

The Kawasaki rider lost a front-row lap for exceeding track limits at Turn 9, leaving him just ninth on the grid.

But he fought his way steadily through the field and - while Razgatlioglu had long disappeared into the distance by the time he reached second place - Lowes kept reigning world champion Alvaro Bautista comfortably at bay in the closing stages.

"I thought after Superpole and losing my lap that I might have made it a little bit too hard for myself," Lowes admitted after his sixth podium of the season.

"Because we know how competitive World Superbike is and if you give these guys a little bit, it's really hard to come back. There are 15 guys that could be up here on the podium.

"I really enjoyed the race. I felt like my pace was strong. At the end, I was struggling a little bit with the front but I'm not going to complain about that."

Lowes, who held off Bautista by 1.8s, added: "I was a little bit worried when I saw Bautista on the pit board, he’s always super-fast at the end of races!

"I’m so happy to be back on the podium in a long race here at Donington Park.

"It’s a proper home race for me. Lots of friends and family are here and it’s nice to reward their support with a good race.

"I’m riding very well at the moment. I’m confident and in our sport, confidence helps massively.

"I’d say it’s my best ride at Donington.”

Lowes remains fourth in the world championship, 27 points behind Ducati riders Nicolo Bulega and Alvaro Bautista but 40 clear of Yamaha's Andrea Locatelli.