Bonovo confirm discussions with Ducati, set to become one-rider line-up

Bonovo Action could be set to join Ducati and swap to a one-rider outfit in WorldSBK next season.

After bringing you the news that Bonovo will be leaving BMW, however, not the championship as first thought, a switch to another manufacturer looks set to take place.

Speaking at Donington Park, Michael Galinski (Bonovo Action BMW Team Manager) told WorldSBK.com: “All I can really say is what I told you yesterday, that we want to stay in this paddock and it looks not bad. We have a lot of small meetings, also at Most, and I really want to tell you the news ahead of Portimao.

"For sure, we talked with Ducati. It is not sure that we will ride a Ducati, but it doesn’t look bad and the package is good. But we’re also looking for other manufacturers.”

Galinski also confirmed that switching to one rider will likely take place for the German team.

“At the moment it looks more like one rider," added Galinski. "We want to concentrate on one rider, two riders are double the money, and it is really expensive.

"For me it is the same, if you want to do it you do it good, you concentrate on one rider in the moment and we’ll see what happens.”

With regards to Race 2 at Donington Park, Scott Redding secured the team's best finish of 2024 with P4.

Discussing the race for both his team's riders, Galinski said: “Of course, we are really happy about Scott on his side and not 100% on the other side with Garrett but also there I think we found a solution.

"With Scott, the main thing was to change something with the electronics and it is not so easy as it is really complex and we found a good step and a good way for this weekend.”