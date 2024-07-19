Nicolo Bulega admits Toprak Razgatlioglu is out of reach unless "we make a big step"

Day-one of the Czech WorldSBK round at Most was a success for Ducati, however, Toprak Razgatlioglu was again quickest in both practices.

Razgatlioglu topped the morning session by becoming the only rider to set a sub 1m 32s lap, before finding over four tenths in the afternoon.

Alvaro Bautista provided a late challenge, but Bulega could not.

"It was quite a good first day but I have to improve, the bike has to improve," said Bulega.

"I think, in Donington my first day was worst so I can be happy with this first day and have to improve tomorrow."

Asked about being on a Superbike for the first time at Most, Bulega admitted it's similar to riding at a completely new circuit.

Bulega added: "It changes a lot because all the points of reference change. It's almost like a new track for me.

"I have to adapt a lot. I used this first day to adapt to the bike at this circuit and I feel quite good."

In terms of challenging for victory on Saturday and Sunday, Bulega was quick to admit he needs to find more performance.

"I only saw him [Bautista] for half a lap but I didn't see him a lot," said Bulega when asked about following Bautista, and then Razgatlioglu.

"I saw Toprak for two or three laps but I was almost always alone. Toprak is always fast and we will try to catch him.

"We have to improve my feeling because it's not the best right now.

"Whenever I go to a new track the first day is not really good. I hope to make a big step tomorrow."