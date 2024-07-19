Nicolo Bulega admits Toprak Razgatlioglu is out of reach unless "we make a big step"
Toprak Razgatlioglu's pace worries the likes of Nicolo Bulega who says "I hope to make a big step" on Saturday.
Day-one of the Czech WorldSBK round at Most was a success for Ducati, however, Toprak Razgatlioglu was again quickest in both practices.
Razgatlioglu topped the morning session by becoming the only rider to set a sub 1m 32s lap, before finding over four tenths in the afternoon.
Alvaro Bautista provided a late challenge, but Bulega could not.
"It was quite a good first day but I have to improve, the bike has to improve," said Bulega.
"I think, in Donington my first day was worst so I can be happy with this first day and have to improve tomorrow."
Asked about being on a Superbike for the first time at Most, Bulega admitted it's similar to riding at a completely new circuit.
Bulega added: "It changes a lot because all the points of reference change. It's almost like a new track for me.
"I have to adapt a lot. I used this first day to adapt to the bike at this circuit and I feel quite good."
In terms of challenging for victory on Saturday and Sunday, Bulega was quick to admit he needs to find more performance.
"I only saw him [Bautista] for half a lap but I didn't see him a lot," said Bulega when asked about following Bautista, and then Razgatlioglu.
"I saw Toprak for two or three laps but I was almost always alone. Toprak is always fast and we will try to catch him.
"We have to improve my feeling because it's not the best right now.
"Whenever I go to a new track the first day is not really good. I hope to make a big step tomorrow."