Scott Redding "lucky" after being wiped out in Superpole Race

Scott Redding saw any hope of scoring points in the sprint at the Czech WorldSBK disappear when he was hit by Sam Lowes.

Redding was wiped out by Lowes' Ducati after the former Moto2 rider was highsided from his Panigale V4 R.

Redding, who was turning into turn one, had nowhere to go as he was hit by the rider-less machine.

Redding was then slapped with a Long-lap penalty in Race 2 which he said "ruined my race.

Speaking after Race 2, Redding summed up his day saying: “The Superpole Race was kind of ok, then Sam Lowes had a crash and lost control of the bike.

"He just clipped my front tyre and I also crashed, but I got lucky to be honest. I didn’t feel that good with the tyre, I was spinning a lot.

"Then in the race this afternoon I got off a good start, I felt pretty good, but I just ran out of grip pretty fast.

"The front tyre was working too much and then I had a long lap penalty, which I didn’t really agree with. That kind of ruined my race. It was a tough weekend, but we keep working.”

What was a tough weekend for Redding was the same for team-mate Garrett Gerloff.

The American once again found it difficult as he secured only his fourth top ten this season, in Race 1.

Gerloff added: “I don’t know what to say about today, honestly. I’m just disappointed with how it went.

"I felt like the morning started really well. We just weren’t able to take the pace we had in the morning into the races and we struggled today.

"It wasn’t easy, but we’ll try again in the next round, which is Portimao. I have been feeling good there last year, so let’s hope we can find this sensation again.”