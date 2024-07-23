BMW: Toprak Razgatlioglu's success "really starting to become unbelievable"

BMW's 2024 WorldSBK title chances took another major step forward at Most, with Toprak Razgatlioglu claiming victory in all three races.

Razgatlioglu's success means he has now completed a hat-trick of hat-tricks, since Misano.

But Razgatlioglu's win streak dates back to Assen when he won Race 2, meaning if he wins the first two races in Portimao he will become the first rider ever to claim victory in 12 consecutive Superbike races.

As a result of his latest dominant weekend at the head of WorldSBK, Razgatlioglu now leads Nicolo Bulega by 64 points in the standings.

Stunned by the success of their rider, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director Marc Bongers said: “It was, of course, another highly gratifying weekend. Toprak‘s third consecutive triple, his tenth consecutive win... it's really starting to become unbelievable.

"We had already said after Donington that the gap here wouldn‘t be as large and that we couldn’t dominate as much here.

"Nevertheless, we set another new lap record, achieved pole position, and won the races, even if not by such a huge margin.

"Basically, we had the pace to go even faster, but a very important factor in Most is tyre-preserving riding.

"Toprak managed that extremely well. Leaving here with over a 60-point lead in the riders’ standings and leading the manufacturers’ championship is simply fantastic.

"Additionally, it was very pleasing to see Michael deliver excellent races. This also shows that the base of our bike is solid."

Team Principal Shaun Muir was equally quick to praise his riders, saying: "Coming away with six wins on the spin from back to back races. I'm absolutely delighted, it's a big milestone for us.

"We knew Michael and Toprak would be quick here. Toprak did a fantastic job in qualifying again, another lap record, a hat trick of wins.

"He's truly concreted in his position in the championship now extending that lead and that's fantastic for him.

"Equally, I'm super pleased for Michael. He got tipped off in qualifying which could have wrecked his whole weekend, but he did a lot of soul searching, dug really deep and rode a fantastic Superpole Race to start on the third row of the grid for Race 2 from 16th, then to do what he did in the final race of the day, it's a massive boost for his confidence.

"He can sleep on that now for a couple of weeks. Then go to another one of his favourite circuits at Portimao and really build some momentum. Leaving here I'm really ecstatic."