Nicolo Bulega on clash with Alvaro Bautista: "I don't have any problem with him"

Nicolo Bulega says there is no animosity between himself and Alvaro Bautista.

Nicolo Bulega nearly lost second place in the WorldSBK sprint at Most, after Alvaro Bautista sent his team-mate wide.

Heading into the final lap Bautista attempted to go down the inside of Bulega, but out-braked himself in the process.

Bautista missed the corner as he went into the gravel before crashing as he tried to return to the track.

While for Bulega, the Italian had to also take to the gravel as he re-appeared just ahead of Alex Lowes.

Discussing both races on Sunday, Bulega said: “We changed something in the bike setup to conserve the tyres better; at the end, it was a good modification because although I didn’t check the total race time, I think I was faster than yesterday. 

"At the moment, I’m not the only one who can fight with Toprak. Maybe now I have some advantage over Alvaro but I don’t care about the championship because it’s very long and I don’t look at it. 

"I look race by race and try to be fast every weekend, gaining experience each weekend. I’m satisfied as I am a rookie but in the first laps, I’m not really fighting with Toprak as he’s going at 90% then. I’d be fighting with him if he was at 100% and I don’t think he is. 

"After the Superpole Race, Alvaro apologised to me but he’s an intelligent guy with a lot of experience. I don’t have any problem with him.”

