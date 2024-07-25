Xavi Vierge undergoes successful arm pump surgery

Xavi Vierge has completed surgery on his right forearm after struggling with arm pump in recent WorldSBK races.

Vierge suffered from arm pump at Donington Park before the issue persisted at Most last weekend.

Despite dealing with arm pump issues at Most, Vierge secured P11 in Race 2 which was his fourth best finish of the season.

A stement from Team HRC said: "Xavi Vierge has undergone successful surgery on his right forearm to relieve ‘arm pump’ (compartment syndrome), which caused him problems during the last two WorldSBK championship rounds in Donington (UK) and Most (Czech Republic).

"Back in Barcelona (Spain) after the race weekend, the Team HRC rider sought medical advice at the Dexeus University Hospital and the decision was taken to proceed with surgery.

"The operation was successfully performed by Dr. Xavier Mir on Thursday morning.

"Vierge now has two weeks in which to recover and is expected to be back in action at the next WorldSBK round in Portimão, Portugal, on 9-11 August 2024."

Vierge is currently 17th in the WorldSBK standings, one place ahead of team-mate Iker Lecuona.