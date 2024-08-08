Garrett Gerloff to make Kawasaki World Superbike switch with Puccetti

Garrett Gerloff will join the Puccetti Kawasaki World Superbike squad in 2025 as part of a one-bike effort.

The American made his WSBK debut in 2020 with Yamaha at the GRT squad and managed three podiums in his first season, scoring three more across his final two years with the Japanese brand.

A move to BMW with the Bonovo Action team followed in 2023, though he has since struggled to replicate the form he showed on the Yamaha with a best of fourth on three occasions last year.

Gerloff became linked to Puccetti following the Bonovo squad's announcement that it would be quitting the championship at the end of the current season in June.

Ahead of this weekend’s Portimao round of the 2024 campaign, Puccetti announced it had signed Gerloff for 2025 to ride current-spec Kawasaki ZX-10RR machinery.

Garrett Gerloff, Bonovo BMW, World Superbike © Gold and Goose

Speaking about the news, team owner Manuel Puccetti said: “On behalf of myself and my team - as well as my sponsors and my family - I would like to express what an honour and privilege this is.

“Since my first days in racing I personally appreciate the elements that make a rider or team successful.

“I started racing on a 125cc production machine in an Italian cup race in the late 1990s and by 2002 I had taken the challenging step to become a team owner.

“Just one truck, some motorcycles and a loyal group of sponsors to start with.

“Yet, from these beginnings, we worked and worked to become what we are now; a team with World, European and National Championships to our credit and a success record that includes over 120 podiums.

“In 2025, we will field current season KRT Ninja ZX-10RR machinery and I can only say this is a dream come true.

“Rest assured we will do our best to fulfil the ambitions of Ninja fans across the world in the coming season. We are truly honoured.”

Gerloff currently sits 13th in the championship on 50 points.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi had been in contention for a Puccetti ride, as had British Superbike star Ryan Vickers before Gerloff got the nod.

It is unclear what the future holds for current Puccetti rider Tito Rabat, who has endured a tough 2024 having scored just six points.