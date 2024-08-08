Alvaro Bautista in Ducati World Superbike talks, but social media reports “fake”

“All you see on the social networks is fake”

Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista

Alvaro Bautista says he has engaged in discussions with Ducati over a new World Superbike deal for 2025, but insists nothing has been signed.

The double world champion has endured a difficult 2024 campaign on the factory Ducati as a result of the series’ combined rider/bike weight limit rules.

Dominant in the last two years, Bautista has slid behind younger team-mate Nicolo Bulega after six rounds in 2024 and speculation has been rife that he may not reach a new agreement with Ducati.

However, on the run up to this weekend’s Portimao round, it is now thought Bautista and Ducati are close to agreeing on a new deal - though the Spaniard has moved to quell these reports.

“Well, if you read on the social media, the comments for everybody, it’s crazy,” Bautista told WorldSBK.com.

“One day I’m already signed. Next day my bike is for ‘this’ rider. The next day we have agreed together. And next day we are not in the same agreement. It’s crazy.

“The reality is we started to speak after Most and we are in negotiations.

“That’s the reality. It’s clear that I want the best for me and Ducati wants the best for them.

“We are not fighting but speaking. So, for the moment, all you see on the social networks is fake. It’s nice to see the people speaking, but it’s not true [that anything is signed].”

He added when asked where negotiations had reached: “Well, at least we spoke a lot. We have not signed, but we are on the way and let’s see.”

All of this follows reports that KTM MotoGP rider Jack Miller - who raced for Ducati between 2018 and 2022 - had been offered a WSBK deal by the Italian manufacturer for 2025.

Earlier on Thursday, Danilo Petrucci confirmed that his preference now is to remain with the Barni Racing Ducati squad in 2025 and hopes to announce his plans soon.

Bautista took a clean sweep of victories at Portimao last year after battling hard with current championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Having gone without a victory since Barcelona at round two, Bautista doubts a repeat of his Portimao form from one year ago is possible this weekend.

But he does feel like he made a step with his feeling on the bike at Most last time out and hopes to build on that in Portugal.

“Sincerely, after Most, the feeling with the bike improved a lot,” he said.

“And I had the confidence that this weekend can help me to keep up this improvement.

“I’m looking forward to tomorrow to start working on the bike and feel good like in Most and try to arrive to my performance.

“This is the target of this weekend, trying to arrive to the performance we had last year.” 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Ducati riders "pushing" for Suzuka 8 Hours "bucket list" race
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo provides intriguing update about upcoming Yamaha engine
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 British MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 British MotoGP
WSBK
News
4h ago
Jonathan Rea: Consistent top fives have to be Yamaha World Superbike team’s goal now
Jonathan Rea, Yamaha World Superbike team, 2024
Jonathan Rea, Yamaha World Superbike team, 2024
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
5h ago
Alvaro Bautista in Ducati World Superbike talks, but social media reports “fake”
Alvaro Bautista
Alvaro Bautista
F1
News
5h ago
Appeal against Christian Horner’s alleged inappropriate behaviour dismissed
Christian Horner
Christian Horner

Latest News

WSBK
News
6h ago
Danilo Petrucci reveals No1 hope for 2025 seat and targets decision “soon”
Danilo Petrucci
Danilo Petrucci
MotoGP
News
6h ago
My one year as Valentino Rossi’s teammate: “We didn’t expect him to win, but he did”
Valentino Rossi (ITA), Yamaha Factory Racing Team, Yamaha M1, 46, 2007 MotoGP World Championship, Round 7, Catalunya,
Valentino Rossi (ITA), Yamaha Factory Racing Team, Yamaha M1, 46, 2007…
F1
News
6h ago
Michael Schumacher now: Skiing accident means F1 icon is out of the public eye - what do we know?
F1
Feature
7h ago
Toto Wolff: The forgotten story of when Mercedes F1 boss was a Red Bull driver
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 15,
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director on the…