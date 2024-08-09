Danilo Petrucci “surprised” with fastest time in Portuguese WorldSBK practice

Danilo Petrucci declared himself “surprised” after topping WorldSBK FP2 in Portugal

Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Barni Spark Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci topped WorldSBK FP2 in Portimao, something he said “surprised” him.

The Italian ended FP2 at a track he says he likes 0.024 seconds ahead of the factory Ducati team’s Alvaro Bautista, who suffered a crash towards the end of the evening session.

"I'm quite surprised,” Petrucci said at the end of Friday, “because I struggled here last year even though it's always been [a track] that I like.”

Petrucci put his performance down to setup changes, as well as a development version of the SC0-compound rear tyre brought to Portimao by Pirelli, which the Italian manufacturer says “represents an evolution in terms of robustness of the standard SC0.”

Petrucci, though, said it was the grip the new tyre offered that he liked. “Today,” he said, “I felt good on the bike and I was able to push and find a good rhythm. We made a few setting changes in the afternoon and I tried the new rear tyre. This tyre was a step forward and I felt good immediately. The tyre is grippy so I liked it.

“We also did something with the front end of the bike, and I have a good feeling there as well."

Petrucci also confirmed that the effects of the injuries he sustained in a motocross crash earlier this year are still present. “I didn't expect to finish the day with the fastest time so I'm surprised but also happy,” he said, adding that “I'm still recovering from my injuries and my right arm is a bit tired. I hope this result gives me some happiness and strength for tomorrow."

