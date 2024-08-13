Danilo Petrucci firms up 2025 World Superbike plans with Barni Ducati

The Barni Racing squad has announced that Danilo Petrucci will remain with the team in World Superbikes for the 2025 season.

The double MotoGP race winner has been with Barni in WSBK since making his debut in the series in 2023 following a year in MotoAmerica with Ducati.

Petrucci scored three podiums with Barni in his debut WSBK year in 2023 and enjoyed a consistent end to that campaign.

The 33-year-old has carried that form into 2024, so far scoring three more podiums - the latest coming at Portimao last weekend - and sits sixth in the standings despite missing the Assen round with injury.

Petrucci has expressed an interest in potentially joining the factory Ducati squad for 2025 if Alvaro Bautista didn’t re-sign, though the double world champion is now close to agreeing a new deal.

But stating last Thursday that his future now lay with Barni, the team has officially announced a new deal for Petrucci in what is set to be a two-rider effort in 2025.

“Renewing with Danilo has always been our priority,” team owner Marco Barnabo said.

“We know his worth and have great confidence in his abilities.

“I’m very happy to continue racing with him next season. Together we are on a path that has already brought us great results, like during the weekend just concluded in Portimao.

“Our goal is to win the Independent teams’ title in 2024 and 2025 and stand on the top step of the podium in a WorldSBK race.

“I would like to thank Danilo for the trust and esteem he shows towards the team, and all the sponsors who support us and wanted this renewal with us.

“Together with Spark we are working for the growth of the team: the second Panigale V4 in WorldSBK.

“This has always been our goal, and we would like to have another rider alongside Danilo.”

Petrucci is another piece in the 2025 WSBK rider market firmed up recently, with Puccetti announcing at Portimao that it had signed Garrett Gerloff to campaign Kawasaki’s lead effort.