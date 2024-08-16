GoEleven warns Andrea Iannone “we already have other options” for 2025 WSBK season

Satellite Ducati squad hope to keep Andrea Iannone but consider Plan B

Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone

GoEleven team boss Denis Sacchetti hopes to continue with Andrea Iannone in World Superbikes next year but insists “we already have other options”.

The satellite Ducati squad gave one-time MotoGP race winner Iannone his way back into competitive racing, following a four-year doping ban between 2019 and 2023.

Iannone has impressed for GoEleven, scoring three podiums - including on his debut at Phillip Island - and coming close to a race win.

With the 2025 rider market in full flow, Iannone has been linked with a move elsewhere on the grid.

Sacchetti told WorldSBK.com that his preference is for Iannone to stay, but the team does have options to explore beyond the Italian.

“I think we are really close to knowing what will happen next year,” he said.

“For us and him, it’s important to understand our future and we will know before the end of August. In 10 or 15 days, we’ll know the future of whether we’re together or not.

“For me, it’s the best solution if we stay together; I’d be really happy because after the first year, the second one will be with more knowledge about the tracks, tyres and the championship.

“We could do a big step and be on the podium in every race. I am sure about this.

“If we don’t find a solution to stay together, I’ll be happy for him if he finds an official bike and team because he deserves it.

“Anyway, we already have other options that can bring another challenge, emotion and situation to discover.

“We will enjoy what will happen. The options aren’t just in WorldSSP but also in Superbike… we’ll wait for Andrea.

“You can understand that there are many riders looking for a bike next year, so there are more riders than bikes.

[Adrian] Huertas is really good but there are many good riders in World Supersport, so we’ll see.”

Huertas currently competes in World Supersport with Ducati and leads the standings by 20 points from Yari Montella. 

