Mia Rusthen’s family provide update on her condition 10 weeks after accident

The family of Mia Rusthen have provided an update on her health.

Rusthen crashed in mid-June at Misano at the first round of the new FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship.

The Norwegian rider has since come out of the coma that she was in, following the accident.

Ten weeks after the crash, Rusthen’s family say they are “overwhelmed” with donations to support her recovery.

“Things are slowly but surely moving forward with Mia at Sunnaas hospital where she is working so valiantly with her rehabilitation,” her family said.

“This hill is long and steep, and it is extra nice to convey so many cheers and good wishes on the way to Mia. Thank you very much!

“Sincerely, Mia's family.”

The inaugural season of the WorldWCW is at its halfway stage.

The six-round season next goes to Italy’s Cremona Circuit on September 20-22 before visits to Estoril and Jerez.