Dominque Aegerter requires surgery after training incident

GRT Yamaha World Superbike rider Dominique Aegerter has suffered multiple injuries in a training incident and will miss next week’s Magny-Cours round.

Aegerter was reportedly training in Austria as part of his preparations for the rest of the 2024 WSBK season when the incident occurred.

No details have been given on what exactly happened.

According to the GRT team, he was flown home to Switzerland where checks confirmed multiple fractured ribs and a right shoulder injury.

He will under go surgery on Friday.

A brief statement from the team read: “GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK rider Dominique Aegerter has been injured in a training incident in Austria while preparing for the remainder of the 2024 season.

“He was flown back to his native Switzerland, where it was confirmed he had sustained multiple rib fractures and an injury to the right shoulder.

“He will undergo surgery today for a stabilisation procedure.

“A full recovery timeline will be determined after the planned surgery, but the Swiss rider will sit out Round 8 of the Superbike World Championship in Magny-Cours next weekend.”

The double World Supersport champion with Yamaha stepped up to MotoGP in 2023 with the GRT squad, scoring a brace of podiums at the final round at Jerez.

While yet to get to the podium in 2024 on the R1, Aegerter has had a solid campaign, regularly featuring inside the top 10 across the first seven rounds of the season.

He currently sits 11th in the standings on 79 points and is just seven shy of six-time WSBK champion Jonathan Rea in 10th.

The GRT squad is yet to announce a replacement for Aegerter for next weekend’s Magny-Cours round.