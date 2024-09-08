Jonathan Rea out of French WorldSBK after Race 1 crash

Jonathan Rea has been ruled out of this weekend's French WorldSBK after his crash in Race 1.

Jonathan Rea, 2024 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Jonathan Rea will take no further part in this weekend's WorldSBK French Round after the six-times champion was declared unfit.

Rea crashed on the first lap of Race 1 at the final chicane. He was taken to the medical centre, where he was diagnosed with a right thumb fracture and a deep wound, and was then transported to Moulins Hospital.

He underwent surgery on his thumb in Clermont-Ferrand on Saturday evening to treat his wound.

On returning to Magny-Cours on Sunday morning, Rea was declared unfit and ruled out of the remainder of this weekend.

“Unfortunately, my injury needed specialist attention and I had to have an emergency surgery to repair some damage in my right thumb," Rea said. "I will understand my recovery day by day, but I would just like to thank the track medics and especially Dr Antoine Martins for fixing me up. 

"Thank you to all my team, my fans and all my sponsors that continue to support me in this tough period.”

