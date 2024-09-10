Toprak Razgatlioglu provides update from hospital amid Cremona uncertainty

Toprak Razgatlioglu hits the recovery trail as he bids to get back to full fitness

Toprak Razgatlioglu, ROKiT BMW Motorrad, BMW M 1000 RR [Gold & Goose]
Toprak Razgatlioglu, ROKiT BMW Motorrad, BMW M 1000 RR [Gold & Goose]

Toprak Razgatlioglu has started along the road to recovery in his bid to get back to WorldSBK action in time for the upcoming ninth round of the season at Cremona in a fortnight’s time.

The Turkish rider saw his 13-race winning streak in WorldSBK this season come to an abrupt end during the weekend’s FP3 session at Magny-Cours when crashed awkwardly under braking for Lycee towards the end of the lap and slapped the inside wall.

Leaving Razgatlioglu with a mild traumatic pneumothorax, the injury forced him to miss all three races in France. In addition to the injury ending his winning streak, the incident has allowed Nicolo Bulega - a double race winner in his absence - to slash his margin at the head of the standings to 55 points.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, ROKiT BMW Motorrad, BMW M 1000 RR [credit: toprak_tr54 Instagram]
Toprak Razgatlioglu, ROKiT BMW Motorrad, BMW M 1000 RR [credit: toprak…

Of immediate concern for the ROKiT BMW Motorrad rider, however, is getting back to full fitness in time for Round 9 at Cremona on 20-22 September, an objective he is working towards according to a post on Instagram as he underwent further treatment at Moulins Hospital.

“I hope to be back in two weeks’ time in Cremona,” he said on Saturday.

“We’ll have checks again, but I think it should be okay. We will see. I want to thank all the medical stuff at the track and in Moulins hospital.

“And I want to thank everybody for the many messages and best wishes. See you soon on track again!”

