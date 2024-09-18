Jonathan Rea provides injury update after Cremona WSBK withdrawal

Yamaha World Superbike rider Jonathan Rea has provided an update on his condition following surgery on injuries sustained in a crash at Magny-Cours.

The six-time WSBK champion suffered a fracture and deep wound to his right thumb in an accident in Race 1 of last weekend’s French round of the 2024 season.

Rea was ruled out of the remainder of the weekend and underwent surgery last Saturday evening, putting him in doubt for the Cremona round this week.

Yamaha then confirmed on Tuesday that Rea would be out of action this weekend as he continues his recovery.

Rea has since taken to his Instagram account to post a small update on his rehabilitation.

“I’m disappointed having to sit out this weekend in Cremona,” Rea said.

“After speaking with Dr Antonie Martens, who performed the surgery in France, and Dr Michael McBride, who is following my case at home in Belfast, both insist the tendon graft and skin grafts on my right thumb need a little more time to heal and avoid any setbacks.

“I am doing everything at home to be back at 100% as soon as possible.

“Thanks to everyone who is standing with me during this tough time.”

Yamaha announced on Tuesday that Italian rider Niccolo Canepa will stand in for Rea at Cremona.

This comes just a few days after Canepa announced he would be retiring from racing following the Bol d’Or Endurance World Championship finale - in which he finished third.

Yamaha’s stable at Cremona will look different still at its satellite GRT squad, with Dominique Aegerter sidelined following a recent surgery on injuries he sustained in a training incident.

He will be replaced by Marvin Fritz, who partnered Canepa in EWC in 2024 and shared the podium with him last weekend in France.

Yamaha will also field Alessandro Delbianco as a wildcard with MotoXracing at Cremona.

“I am very happy to tackle this wildcard with Sandro Carusi and MotoXracing, especially because it is an event in Italy, which makes it even more special for me,” Delbianco said.

“I thank Yamaha for the trust they have shown me by deciding to let me race in Cremona, and for the support that has allowed me to get to this stage.”

