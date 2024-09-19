BMW “can’t say” if Toprak Razgatlioglu “will be back” at Aragon World Superbike

Toprak Razgatlioglu is not certain to return to WorldSBK at next week’s Aragon Round, it has been revealed.

Speaking to WorldSBK.com, Sven Blusch, Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport explained that, even after missing this weekend’s Italian Round, there is no certainty that the current championship leader will be back in time for Aragon.

“It's been crazy weeks for sure,” Blusch said on Thursday ahead of the race at Cremona Circuit.

“Yesterday when we got the final answer that he's unfit, it was difficult for the whole team [and] for Toprak [Razgatlioglu]. But, to be honest, today we are already thinking about Aragon on his recovery.

“He is doing better and better but, unfortunately, it's the pneumothorax which is still there, and it takes time.

“We can’t really say at the moment if Toprak will be back at Aragon.

“It's a topic where the doctors can judge it better. For us, we are hoping that he's there and we are pushing 100nper cent. But time will tell.

“The title fight will be a challenge in the end. We were in a good situation coming to Magny-Cours. Everything changed now, but in the end, the last race is still way up in the air, and we have to wait for it.

“We hope Toprak is back in Aragon and nothing is lost.”

Blusch went on to add more detail on the precise reasons for the uncertainty surrounding Razgatlioglu’s return to WorldSBK.

“As long as the pneumothorax is there, Toprak is still not allowed to race,” Blusch said.

“Obviously, I think we all know that riders, if they have pain, they go through it and they don’t have any problems to push.

“On that point, I would say it’s really tricky because he doesn’t have a lot of pain. In his mind, he’s ready to race.

“All the doctors agreed on that point that it’s too dangerous to ride. This is the biggest problem at the moment on our side.

“We’re really hoping for Aragon but it’s too early to say anything at the moment.”

Razgatlioglu is replaced this weekend at the Italian Round by Markus Reiterberger, the German fresh off the back of a fifth-place finish for the #37 BMW factory endurance team at the Bol d’Or last weekend.

“Markus Reiterberger, our Bavarian rocket I would say, is back on the bike and he knows the track from tests,” Blusch said.

“This helps us and we will try to have him up to speed as soon as possible and also doing test work for Toprak to prepare the Championship in the best possible way with him.”