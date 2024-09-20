Alex Lowes pinpoints key area to improve after topping WSBK Cremona practice

Alex Lowes went fastest in the second practice session on Friday at the World Superbike round.

He sat out the opening morning session due to the wet conditions before bursting to the top of the timesheets in the dry in the afternoon.

With no Toprak Razgatlioglu this weekend due to injury, and Alvaro Bautista also nursing a knock, the door is ajar for somebody else to claim race victories this weekend in Italy.

Kawasaki rider Lowes pointed out his key area to improve for Saturday: “Corner entry on the slower corners. The corners are quite long, you’re in first and second gear a lot.

“A lot of engine braking. After a few laps, the rear was sliding a lot.

“This is an area where we can get a better feeling.”

He summed up Friday: “It was a positive day. We missed the first session in damp conditions.

“In the dry in the afternoon, I was able to find the feeling quite fast. I tried a couple of the tyres from Pirelli.

“Overall, it was quite positive.

“Hopefully FP3 is dry to check our preferred tyre.

“But they are quite similar - they have slightly different character, one has more grip on the edge, one is a bit better when you lift the bike up.

“We need to decide which will give us the advantage, 23 laps around any track is a long race.”

Lowes added: “I feel like my race pace should be okay. We don’t know.

“Everybody will improve a lot, and we don’t know this track.

“I’m always able to get down to the lap times quite fast.

“I’ve got a good team, the guys understand what I need from the bike.

“So I expect to be strong. How strong? We’ll see.”

He also praised the Cremona circuit for its major improvements since WSBK riders tested for the first time earlier this year.

“Congratulations to the guys from the track, they’ve done a fantastic job,” he said.

“It’s like a completely different circuit. They’ve improved the run-off, the new grandstands are around, the kerbs are great.

“It was a nice surprise.”