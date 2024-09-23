Yamaha World Superbike boss gives Jonathan Rea return update

“He’ll be back in Aragon, and I’ve been so impressed by his motivation to be back as soon as he possibly can.”

Jonathan Rea, 2024 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 French WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Three weeks on from his thumb injury at Magny-Cours, Jonathan Rea seems set to return to WorldSBK this weekend at the Aragon Round.

Rea crashed in Race 1 at the French Round back at the beginning of September and suffered a flesh wound to his thumb, which required a skin graft.

It was initially hoped that Rea could make a return to action at last weekend’s Italian Round at Cremona Circuit, but ultimately the six-times champion was absent in Italy.

“The simple answer is yes,” Denning replied, speaking to Eurosport ahead of WorldWCR Race 2 at Cremona last weekend, when asked if Rea would be able to return to WorldSBK at Aragon.

“If everything goes well over the next couple of days he absolutely will be [back at Aragon]. He’s extremely frustrated not to be here in Cremona, a track which he felt his riding style could have suited well.

“It was just a little bit too much for the skin graft to be safe for this weekend.

“He’ll be back in Aragon, and I’ve been so impressed by his motivation to be back as soon as he possibly can.”

Rea was replaced at Cremona by Niccolo Canepa, who crashed out of Race 1, before finishing 18th in the Superpole Race and 19th in Race 2. The Italian had announced his retirement from professional motorcycle racing ahead of the final round of this year’s Endurance World Championship at the Bol d’Or, but was forced to postpone that retirement to replace Rea.

