Alvaro Bautista “would like to smoke the same as Petrucci” at Aragon WorldSBK

Despite suffering from broken ribs picked up in France, Alvaro Bautista was able to secure two podium finishes at the WorldSBK Italian Round, but, ahead of his home round this weekend at Aragon, the reigning champion is looking for something extra.

Bautista has won seven races at MotorLand in WorldSBK, including trebles in 2019 and 2023, with a single victory in Race 2 in 2022.

However, ahead of the 2024 edition of the WorldSBK Aragon Round, Bautista is uncertain about what the weekend will hold for him, thanks to Aragon's new surface. But he is looking to take inspiration from Danilo Petrucci who, at the Italian Round last weekend, won all three races at his home event.

“For sure, the situation is not the same as other seasons,” he told WorldSBK.com, looking ahead to this weekend’s Aragon Round.

“Also, with the new surface, we have to see how the tyres work, about the performance, about the life of the tyre.

“But for me, the most important is if I can arrive in better physical condition than this race. Will be nice, because right now I have to recover, I feel like after the races the adrenaline is gone and now I feel more pain.

“So, I need to recover and try to be better in Aragon.

“For sure, I would like to smoke the same as Danilo [Petrucci] smoked here, because he won three races in his home round, so I ask him to give me the same to go fast as well.”