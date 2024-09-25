“Not 100% recovered” Jonathan Rea explains thumb injury but will return at Aragon

Jonathan Rea will return this weekend at Aragon for the World Superbike Championship round.

Rea was ruled out of Cremona last week due to an injury sustained in a crash at Magny-Cours.

He suffered a deep laceration to the thumb on his right hand which required a skin graft.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy sessions were part of Rea’s efforts to gain fitness.

Despite not being at full capacity, the Yamaha rider will jump back on his bike on Friday at Aragon.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks at home working on my recovery, and I’ve done everything possible to be in a position to return to my R1 and the team at the earliest possible time,” Rea said.

“I’m not 100% recovered but I feel ready to come back, even if I’m still working with my physio to improve the mobility of my thumb.

“The injury to the tendon was the biggest issue, which was repaired by my surgeon in France, and the top of the thumb is healing quite well after the skin graft.

“It’s step-by-step, it was always my target to be back for Aragon, but I’m disappointed to have missed Cremona because it was the first race I’ve missed through injury since 2013.

“Huge thanks to Pata Prometeon Yamaha, the team and crew, all the team’s partners and my personal sponsors for standing by us in this tough period.

“Whatever my fitness level, I’m looking forward to Aragon – it’s a track that I enjoy and I’ve had success at in the past. It’s been resurfaced, so we will have to understand the tyre performance and consumption, and work towards the best set-up for the race.

“Yamaha has also launched the 2025 model R1 which has some updates – so on Friday morning, I will get to try the new aero package and most of all, I’m looking forward to getting back to my racing family.

“Even being away for one race is really tough, and as much as I was happy for Nico to replace me, not being there is difficult.

“We’re all working to come back stronger, and we’ll give it everything we can!”

Niccolo Canepa delayed his retirement by a week to deputise for Rea in Cremona.

In the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team, the injured Dominique Aegerter will again be replaced by Marvin Fritz.