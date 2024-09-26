Andrea Iannone’s odd “fight off track” remark about “strange” future talks

"I only want to fight on track, not off the track.”

Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone

Andrea Iannone dropped a strange hint about his unresolved future at Aragon.

The Go Eleven Ducati rider has still not put pen to paper on where he will ride in 2025.

Alvaro Bautista’s commitment to Aruba.it Ducati closed that potential opportunity, and Toprak Razgatlioglu’s decision to stay in the World Superbike Championship ended any hope of BMW.

Opportunities might still exist on a Yamaha.

“My future is a strange situation because it’s difficult,” Iannone said ahead of this weekend’s WSBK round at Aragon.

“I think, at Cremona, we made a step forward but we’re not completely ready for closing the situation. We’ll see during this weekend.”

But then Iannone dropped an unusual remark.

He said: “My idea is to stay in WorldSBK. I love this Championship, but I only want to fight on track, not off the track.”

Iannone warns against mistakes

Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea both return from injury after missing the last round in Cremona.

Iannone failed to finish either of the main races in Cremona, but was second in Saturday’s Superpole and third in Sunday’s Superpole.

Iannone said about Aragon: “We have good speed; this isn’t a new track for us but it’s important we work very well inside the garage and don’t make mistakes.

“I’m confident but everybody is fast.

“I think everybody missed Toprak so I’m happy to have him back. I wish him well and that he can ride at, more or less, 100% because it’s important for him to fight for the Championship because he won a lot this year.”

