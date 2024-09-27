Banged up Jonathan Rea admits “discomfort” at Aragon return

Jonathan Rea was 13th-fastest in Friday practice of the World Superbike Championship round at Aragon.

It was the Yamaha rider's first day back on track after a thumb injury, suffered in Magny-Cours, which required surgery.

Rea missed the Cremona round but has been passed fit for this weekend - although he remains in pain.

“First, it was really nice to ride again and get familiar with my R1 in Aragon," Rea said.

"I’m riding in a little bit of discomfort, but no physical limitations on the bike apart from some pain after many laps.

"In the hard braking it’s just opening up the top joint and pushing past the limit of flexion, but aside from the limit of my thumb, we need to really try to work hard on making the bike possible to ride more on the limit.

"The conditions were windy so it was difficult to find a really good rhythm and stopping the bike to the apex is the biggest problem I have – the confidence in the front to brake all the way to the apex and turn is a combination of chassis set-up but also the engine brake control so it’s about finding a good compromise between the two and trying to make a good step for tomorrow.

"Unfortunately, on the straight we’re suffering a lot and that’s really frustrating because it’s a knock-on effect to how we make the lap time.

"We need to stress so much on the side of the tyre to be with the other manufacturers, to then get to the straight where we lose out – so it’s just trying to balance everything better.

"Tyre consumption is ok and that’s a positive but we need to be faster – our “out and out” pace isn’t fast enough.”

Teammate Andrea Locatelli was P16 on Friday.

Locatelli said: “From the outside, the full potential for us this weekend is not clear yet because we didn’t make a best lap time, as we were working to prepare for the long race and to find a rhythm.

"I am more or less happy with the bike set-up, we just have some small points that we need to improve but the feeling is good.

"I am positive and we’re looking to prepare for tomorrow, looks like we need to close the gap – but the reality is we never found one good lap to be more in front this afternoon, and the feeling is not bad!

"Probably tomorrow we can do well because I feel positive with my R1, we are just missing some points but I think we can make another step. A bit strange “Day 1” looking at the time sheets but we understand a lot, so let’s see!”