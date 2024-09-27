Nicolo Bulega achieves “good” pace at Aragon World Superbike despite practice problems

“The first lap of FP1 I had a small problem, [...] I lose some time this morning in FP1.”

Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Despite being a WorldSBK rookie and with only three wins to his name in the class, Nicolo Bulega arrives in Aragon with hopes of winning the title in a month’s time.

To achieve that objective, Bulega will have to score 14 points more than Toprak Razgatlioglu over the next four rounds — 12 races — including this weekend in Aragon, which began with a technical problem for the Italian.

“I feel good,” Bulega told WorldSBK.com following Friday practice at Aragon, “especially this afternoon, because this morning the first lap of FP1 I had a small problem, then they changed a piece and it was all good, but I lose some time this morning in FP1.

“Then, FP2 we improve a lot my feeling with the bike. My guys did a good job, and from FP1 to FP2 we improve a lot.

“My race pace was not the fastest but it was good, I think top-three pace, so good. We have to improve for tomorrow.”

Conditions on-track had not been easy, Bulega explained, because of strong winds around the Aragon circuit.

“[There was] a lot of wind,” he said. “Already this morning there was [wind], but this afternoon more, especially in the long straight after the last chicane I feel [the wind] a lot in my side, so in the straight I was not completely straight. But it was the same for everybody.”

If Bulega feels he has top-three potential according to his pace, he is also sure about who he will be fighting for those top-three positions with.

“Alvaro [Bautista] here, all his life, was very fast, this year he seems fast also,” Bulega said.

“Toprak [Razgatlioglu] today I think he didn’t change the tyre, so tomorrow will be much faster than this afternoon.”

“I’m quite good. So I think it can be a good race.”

Read More

Latest News

BSB
News
1h ago
British Superbikes, Donington Park: Ryde near perfect to reduce title gap
Kyle Ryde, Tommy Bridewell, Glenn Irwin, race 1, podium, BSB, 2024, Donington Park
Kyle Ryde, Tommy Bridewell, Glenn Irwin, race 1, podium, BSB, 2024,…
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
1h ago
British Superbikes, Donington Park: Bridewell - “I wanted to take someone’s head off! ”
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, Showdown
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
2h ago
British Superbikes, Donington Park: Irwin - combined “We could be Toprak!”
Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race 1, Showdown
Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race 1, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography
WSBK
News
3h ago
Jonathan Rea details where it went wrong in Race 1 at Aragon
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea
WSBK
News
4h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu’s “whole body in pain” after Aragon World Superbike Race 1
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

BSB
Results
4h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Donington Park (Showdown) - Race Results (1)
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Donington, Showdown, Race 1
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Donington, Showdown, Race 1
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
4h ago
“Surprise” expressed at Lewis Hamilton strategy unhappiness in Singapore
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton speaks out about Mercedes harmony fears after strategy blunder
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jorge Martin replies to Pecco Bagnaia: “Easy to speak when everything went good…”
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
WSBK
News
4h ago
Nicolo Bulega “angry” after missing “possibility to win” with Aragon WorldSBK bike problem
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose