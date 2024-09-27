Toprak Razgatlioglu “just trying to win” at Aragon World Superbike, identifies main rival

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s return to WorldSBK action at Aragon has seen him immediately back at the sharp end.

The Turkish rider topped FP1 on Friday morning, before finishing FP2 in ninth place on his first day back following the injuries he suffered three weeks ago in France that have seen him miss the last six WorldSBK race.

“The feeling is amazing,” Razgatlioglu said. “I’ve never won at this track. I’m just trying to win this weekend, which isn’t easy!

“The new surface has good grip, and the tyres don’t look like they have a big drop.

“Today I did a race simulation, 14 laps and no more because after four weeks without training, physically I’m good but not like before.

“The feeling is good on the bike.

“I’m a little bit tired but I think I’ll feel much better tomorrow because this is just the first day.

“The bike feels like it has less turning but the grip is not bad, the turning and stopping is a little bit less. Tomorrow, I hope we improve the bike and start stronger.”

Razgatlioglu identified Alvaro Bautista as the main threat for victory in Aragon.

“I hope I’m fighting with Alvaro [Bautista] at the front because it looks like Alvaro is very strong,” the BMW rider said.

“I hope I win because I’ve never won here, this is my target.”

Speaking more specifically about his fitness after three weeks off the bike, Razgatlioglu said: “I’m very lucky but a little bit tired, especially the muscles. I don’t have arm pump, this is good.

“I’m feeling it in my shoulder but after three weeks, this is normal. I think I’ll feel much better tomorrow because today is just the first day.

“I hope we improve the bike tomorrow. Superpole is just one lap, but the race is very important, I’m just focused on that. I hope we’re fighting for the win.”