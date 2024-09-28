Alvaro Bautista “had a really good feeling” despite “very difficult Friday” at Aragon WorldSBK

Alvaro Bautista had a complex Friday at the Aragon WorldSBK, with new tyres and a new track surface to consider, complicated by a crash in FP2, but he nonetheless ended the day with a good feeling and competitive pace.

Bautista explained that weather conditions had made riding complicated on Friday morning.

“It has been a very difficult Friday because [it was very] windy and it was very difficult to ride the bike,” he said.

Despite the conditions, Bautista was able to evaluate both Aragon’s new surface and the tyre options brought by Pirelli, which includes a new development rear tyre.

“This morning was quite good because it was the first time we tried the new asphalt and I have to say that I’m quite happy because, apart from a couple of places that the asphalt maybe is a bit damaged, especially in turn nine, the rest is good,” Bautista said.

“The grip is quite high so it’s nice.

“Then, in the afternoon, I tried the front SC1 and I like it more, and also the rear, [we compared] the standard SC0 and the new [development] one — I found a bit better the new one, I’m really happy with Pirelli’s work.”

Bautista’s work evaluating the tyres had led him to a firm conclusion about what he will use in the races.

“In the morning I was happy with the feeling I had with the development tyre,” he said.

“Then, in the afternoon, when I did the comparison with the standard one, definitely I was more than happy because it felt [like an improvement] from the standard one.

“I think for me and for basically all the riders, it will be the race option, because, at the end, I didn’t find any negative points.”

There was a crash for Bautista on Friday afternoon, which he put down to track conditions.

“I had a small crash in turn nine — it’s what I say, seems like on the inside of the track is a bit damaged. In the morning I felt already some loose in the front, I was using the [development] tyre on the front, so I said okay maybe is the tyre.

“But in the afternoon, with the SC1, I tried to trust more in the track and I just lose the front.

“It’s a crash without consequence but it was nice to understand in that corner I have to be very careful. It’s better to discover [this] on Friday than on Saturday or Sunday.”

Bautista also said his physical condition is improved compared to last weekend’s race at Cremona.

“Sincerely, [today] I had a really good feeling, and also I feel a bit better than in Cremona with my physical condition,” he said.

“I don’t feel I’m 100 per cent, like before the injury, but I feel much better; also for riding it’s more comfortable — I remember in Cremona on Friday I had some problems riding the bike, but then Saturday and Sunday it was improving.

“Here I start in a better condition and I hope Saturday and Sunday to be even better.

“I have to see [about race pace] because I’m not with my confidence with my body, on my strength, 100 per cent, especially on the hard braking and to go in, to force the bike for a couple of laps.

“So, let’s see [on Saturday]. I will try to do the best I can, because in so many races [this year] if we start more in the front we can fight for better places.

“Our target will be to make a good Superpole to have a good position on the grid, and then try to do our best.”