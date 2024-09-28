Nicolo Bulega “angry” after missing “possibility to win” with Aragon WorldSBK bike problem

Nicolo Bulega arrived at the Aragon World Superbike round 13 points adrift of Toprak Razgatlioglu, but lost 20 points in Race 1.

A technical issue on the sighting lap for the first race saw pole sitter Bulega out before the 17-lap restarted race had even started.

“I was unlucky today,” Bulega told WorldSBK.com, “we had a problem with my bike and I lost a lot of points.

“I had a very good feeling with the bike so I lost points and the possibility to win.

“When I did the last sector of the sighting lap, I started to hear something strange.

“I said this to my mechanic on the quick restart and then on the Warm Up Lap, I felt it more and then I stopped.”

Bulega was unable to say for sure what the problem was. “The team have to check, but we think it’s an engine problem,” he said.

Bulega admitted to feeling “angry” after the race, but said that he was trying to use it as motivation.

“Now, I’m going to use this angry feeling for tomorrow and try to recover points and forget this day,” he said.

“There’s no plan. I was fast today, I had a good feeling and I was able to win today. I’ll try again tomorrow with all I can.”

Bulega’s non-score and Razgatlioglu’s second place means that Bulega has now slipped 33 points behind in the championship battle, having made up 79 points over the last five races where the Turkish rider was absent through injury.