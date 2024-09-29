Update on injured Supersport rider Galang Hendra Pratama after red-flagged race

Incident involving Galang Hendra Pratama brought out red flag

Galang Hendra
Galang Hendra

Galang Hendra Pratama has been hospitalised after an incident which brought out red flags.

The Indonesian rider and Marco Gaggi came together in the World Supersport Race 2 on Sunday in Aragon. 

Only Galang Hendra Pratama required a visit to the medical centre after the incident.

He has since been taken by helicopter to nearby Zaragoza hospital for further assessments, it has been confirmed.

Mirko Gennai wins the restarted race ahead of Galang Hendra's brother - Aldi Satya Mahendra - in second and Jose Manuel Osuna Saez in third.

This result solidified Aldi Mahendra position as championship leader in WorldSSP 300, 16 points ahead of the Dutchman Loris Veneman, with one round to go at Jerez.

