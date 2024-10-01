Garrett Gerloff reveals key to recent World Superbike performance improvement

“It’s been easier for me to push a bit closer to the limit and not feel like I’m riding over the limit.”

Garrett Gerloff’s recent WorldSBK form reached a new peak at Aragon, with the American rider finishing on the podium in Race 1, beating reigning champion Alvaro Bautista, and taking two top-five finishes on Sunday.

Gerloff was anticipating a return to the rostrum once more on Sunday, but the top three riders — Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu, and Nicolo Bulega — took a step forward, the American said.

“I was really happy with the pace that I had,” Gerloff told WorldSBK.com. “I didn’t realise how fast they were going up at the front, which was even faster.

“I was happy to be doing 1:48s on the race tyre and, in general, I felt like I had a really good bike underneath me.

“I had a couple of issues pop up but nothing major. I gave it all I had so I can be happy.”

After a podium finish and three top fives in Aragon, Gerloff declared the round as “probably the best weekend I’ve had in a really long time. That’s something super positive.

“I’m a bit disappointed as I thought I’d have a bit more pace in Race 2 to be able to stay in third. As soon as I got to third, I just, for some reason, lacked a bit of pace.

“Props to Nicolo [Bulega] and also Alvaro [Bautista] and Toprak [Razgatlioglu]. They had super-fast pace.”

Gerloff had battled with Race 1 winner Andrea Iannone for fourth in the closing stages of Race 2, but missed out with a late mistake.

“I did everything that I could, I made a lunge on [Andrea] Iannone on the last lap,” he said. “I missed the shift so that didn’t help me at all! I was pushing the front but couldn’t stop.

“All in all, to be top five all weekend except for Superpole was pretty good.”

The Aragon Round was a continuation of strong form for Gerloff that goes back to Magny-Cours, where he was on the podium in Race 2.

“I think everything just stayed pretty consistent in the last few weekends,” Gerloff reflected.

“We haven’t been chasing our tail, we’ve been in a similar ballpark of setting and electronics. It’s been easier for me to push a bit closer to the limit and not feel like I’m riding over the limit. That’s been something nice.

“That’s all I really need, for the bike to be predictable, and I can try to ride a bit beyond it.

“I’ve felt pretty good all year on the bike, riding, I just haven’t had any lap time. For whatever reason, it’s been sorted out in the last few weekends, and it’s just come together.

“It’s late, which is annoying, but I’ve known I’ve got pace as a rider, I’ve got a good team and a good bike.”

