Toprak Razgatlioglu “just thinking about winning the race” despite Estoril WorldSBK title chance

“I’m waiting for the race because I need to win there again.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Three second places at the Aragon World Superbike put Toprak Razgatlioglu in position to clinch his second world title at the penultimate round of 2024.

After finishing second on Saturday with a worn out front tyre, Razgatlioglu returned to the second step twice more on Sunday after two battles with Alvaro Bautista.

“The Superpole Race was very fun! It was the first time I felt the bike was really good; the bike was turning and stopping, the feeling was much better,” Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com.

“I fought with [Nicolo] Bulega. I was very close to the win but two corners before, I lost it. 

“Why am I very happy? We did an incredible job this weekend and I gave 100 per cent, I was riding more than 100 per cent.”

Razgatlioglu’s trio of second places saw him extend what was a 13-point championship lead at the beginning of this weekend to 39 points by the end of Race 2.

It’s an advantage that means Razgatlioglu could be crowned World Superbike Champion for the second time in his career at the next round in Estoril.

“Maybe at Estoril, we could be the World Champions there — we will see,” said Razgatlioglu.

“I’m just thinking about winning the race there because I love Estoril. With Yamaha, I won there; with BMW, I’m waiting for the race because I need to win there again. 

“After many wins, second position is a little bit difficult for me!”
 

