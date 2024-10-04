Surprise immediate rider change at MV Agusta in World Supersport

Bahattin Sofuoglu has departed the MV Agusta World Supersport team for the remainder of the 2024 season and will be replaced by ex-Moto2 racer Bo Bendsneyder.

Turkish racer Sofuoglu joined the MV team for the 2022 season as part of the WorldSSP Challenge grid, but made a full-time step with the squad the following year.

Sofuoglu managed a race win at the Barcelona round of the series and a brace of podiums at Most, but hasn’t been able to breach the rostrum in 2024 in an injury hit campaign.

Currently 13th in the standings, he is 106 points shy of the leading MV of Marcel Schrotter in fifth.

In his place comes Dutch rider Bendsneyder, who was recently dropped by the Preicanos Moto2 squad following the San Marino Grand Prix.

The team cited lacking results and a “leak of confidential information” leading to tensions flaring within the squad as reason for parting aways with the one-time podium finisher before the end of 2024.

Set for his WorldSSP debut at Estoril next weekend, Bendsneyder said: “I am very happy to begin this new adventure with MV Agusta Reparto Corse.

“I thank Andrea [Quadranti] for the trust and for giving me the opportunity to race in these two races.

“I am ready and very motivated, I can't wait to start working with the team, to give my best already at Estoril and Jerez.”

Team boss Quadranti added: “I welcome Bo to the MV Agusta RC team.

“I am very happy to have him in our team for next year.

“The next two races will be a sort of dress rehearsal in view of the winter preparation.

“I thank Bahattin for the work he’s done in these three years with us.

“We have shared so many exciting moments and I wish him all the best for his future.”