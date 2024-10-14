Alvaro Bautista: Helping Nicolo Bulega the “right decision” in Estoril WorldSBK Race 2

Alvaro Bautista has declared he made the “right decision” by sitting behind his teammate, Nicolo Bulega, in WorldSBK Race 2 at the Estoril World Superbike round.

Bautista started Race 2 in third place having recovered from 11th on the grid — and a start that left him 13th after the first few corners — in the Superpole Race to climb onto the podium in the 10-lapper.

“In the Superpole Race I could make a really good comeback from 11th position,” Bautista told WorldSBK.com.

“I was really happy because I felt strong, Nicolo [Bulega] and Toprak [Razgatlioglu] had better pace than me and I finished in third position.”

Race 2, though, ended up presenting a different scenario for Bautista, who sat behind his teammate, Bulega, for the whole second half of the race.

“In Race 2, in the last few laps, I had something more, maybe attack for second position but at the end he [Bulega] has a chance, a very small chance, to fight for the title,” Bautista explained.

“So as a team, I think it was better to stay in third. I am proud about this manoeuvre as it is not easy for a rider to not try and gain any position.”

Bautista explained that, although he felt he had potential to pass Bulega, it was the “right decision” to stay behind.

“Behind Nicolo especially in the last three laps I felt I could brake harder than him and he was stopping me in some areas,” Bautista said.

“But in some places, I can attack him. I felt I could attack for second, but I think it was correct to let him finish second and not lose a lot of points to Toprak and let's see what happens in Jerez.

“You never know what happens in the future but in this moment, I think it was the right decision, I did it. If I can help somebody, I still help.

“It's strange because normally it's not in my mentality, I want to get the maximum in all the situation but today was like this.

“I think it has been the first time in all my career that I do this but there is always a first time for everything.”

With the final round, the WorldSBK Spanish Round, coming up this weekend in Jerez, Bautista said that he will continue to help Bulega in race situations should the need arise.

“I will do my best,” Bautista said, in view of Jerez. “If in a race situation I can help Nicolo, I will do, but right now there is no sense to speak about Jerez because we have to start with [Friday practice].”

<H2>Ducati “didn’t show a team order”

Team manager of the Aruba.it Racing Ducati team, Serafino Foti, said that there was no team order given to Bautista in the race.

“To be honest, we didn't show a team order because Alvaro was smart,” Foti told WorldSBK.com.

“He worked for the team as a teammate. So, in this case today, he was also World Champion.”