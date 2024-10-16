One WSBK rider’s season ends early due to injury; a replacement is named

Remy Gardner will miss this weekend’s World Superbike Championship round in Jerez due to injury.

Alessandro Delbianco will ride as Gardner’s replacement for the GYTR GRT Yamaha team.

It means Gardner’s 2024 season has come to a premature end due to the fractured wrist he suffered in Race 1 of the most recent WSBK round in Estoril.

Delbianco will be drafted back in - he previously deputised when Dominique Aegerter was injured.

"First of all, we would like to wish a speedy recovery to Remy, sending him a big hug following an unfortunate incident in Estoril,” team principal Filippo Conti said.

“That means we'll have Alessandro with us one more time; in Magny-Cours he did a good job and we hope we'll be able to do it again, trying to improve, but the most important thing is to gain data.

“He'll work on Remy's side this time, with Damiano (Evangelisti) as crew chief: he already works with him in the Italian Championship, so he knows him well.

“On the other side of the garage, Domi pulled an impressive effort in Estoril, achieving strong points.

“The target for Jerez is the same, working also on his physical condition which is evolving each day.

2We had a strong season finale last year in Jerez, we would like to enjoy another one, being aware that the situation is quite different than 2023."

Delbianco said: “I’m really sorry for Remy, I wish him a very speedy recovery.

“I’m happy the team called me again and I’ll try to make my best again; in Magny-Cours we enjoyed a good round, and with more knowledge of the bike I hope I’ll be able to improve my feelings from the French round.

“I’ll be changing crew as I worked with Domi’s one previously, but Damiano (Evangelisti) will be my crew chief and I used to work with him in the Italian Championship. We had to miss our season finale in Italy, but we’ll have one here. I cannot wait to be back on track.”