Tommy Bridewell and Kyle Ryde among four WSBK wildcards in Jerez

Tommy Bridewell and Kyle Ryde are among four wildcards for this weekend's World Superbike Championship season-finale.

Ryde pipped Bridewell to the British Superbike Championship after an epic Race 3 at Brands Hatch on Sunday.

They both return to action immediately by joining the world’s elite Superbike riders.

Tetsuta Nagashima (Team HRC) and Luca Bernardi (Yamaha Motoxracing) are the other two wildcards this weekend in Jerez.

Yamaha’s Ryde previously said: “It’s obviously really exciting to hear that the team will be going to compete in the final round of the FIM Superbike World Championship at Jerez, and it is something I’m incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to do.

“I love Jerez, it is such an awesome track. I did a few laps there on my R6 earlier this year, and I really like the circuit, so I’m already itching to get out on the World Superbike-spec R1.

“The team are working hard behind the scenes now to get it all ready, and I just can’t wait. Thank you to Alan, Paul and all my guys for giving up their time and efforts to give us the chance to ride on the world stage.”

Honda’s Bridewell will become the sixth CBR1000RR-R rider on the Jerez grid.

He also raced at the WSBK Cremona round this year.

Bridewell previously said: “I love racing motorbikes so to get to go and have another go is another great opportunity to go out and race my bike.

“Jerez is a really good circuit too as it’s got a bit of everything, heavy braking with a slow first sector that then starts opening up and getting quicker and quicker.

“Going to Jerez for me is about continuing the work that we are doing, gathering information and doing the best that I can.

“I rode well at Cremona with the package that we were on and ultimately, we will be a little bit better equipped with a slightly upgraded spec at Jerez. I want to go there and do as well as I can.”

Bridewell’s fellow Honda wildcard Nagashima is a two-time Suzuka 8 Hours champion.

Nagashima said: “I’m really looking forward to competing in the final round of the WorldSBK Championship at Jerez.

“I’ve been carrying out WorldSBK testing for a while now, and in 2022, I took part in my first and only race weekend in Australia, where the results weren’t bad.

“I’m curious to see how the bike performs now and what we can achieve. I hope to gain a better understanding of the bike and identify the differences with respect to two years ago. I can’t wait to be back in action.”

Meanwhile Bernardi, who didn’t score points at the previous Estoril WSBK round, is back.

“First of all, I am very happy to be able to still be part of Sandro Carusi's team,” Bernardi said.

“Jerez is a track that I really like. I have never raced on this track, only tested, and I know that it is very technical and that it suits my riding style.

“I hope to continue the work started in Portugal, to continue my growth and to obtain better results.”