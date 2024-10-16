Andrea Iannone finally puts pen to paper on 2025 WSBK deal

Andrea Iannone will remain with Go Eleven Ducati in 2025 after signing a new contract.

Iannone has ended speculation about which team he will represent in next season’s World Superbike Championship by committing to a deal.

After a four-year ban, Iannone returned to motorcycle racing this year with Go Eleven Ducati and has impressed in WSBK.

“I am happy to continue this journey with the Pata GoEleven Team riding the Ducati Panigale V4 R,” Iannone said.

“The first year in the WorldSBK Championship was full of surprises and satisfactions, we will continue to work together to constantly improve and reach new goals.

“I thank Gigi Dall’Igna, Claudio Domenicali, Paolo Ciabatti, Marco Zambenedetti, Mauro Grassilli and the whole Pata GoEleven Team for the renewed trust.

“A special thanks also to Remo Gobbi and the WorldSBK family.”

Team Manager Denis Sacchetti said: “I am really excited to be able to keep working with Andrea in 2025, I believe that he and the team have provided harmony and continuous growth, this is certified by the victory at Aragon, a dream come true with three rounds to go, which projects us to 2025 with very high motivation.

“After four years without racing and a championship, tyres, bike, brand new for Andrea, the results have been better than expected that's why we are sure that we can aim for even more important results.

“Our project is further enhanced by a fantastic bike, the Ducati Panigale V4R, of which we will enjoy all the technological developments that Ducati will bring on tracks.

“I would like to thank Andrea Iannone, Mauro Grassilli, Marco Zambenedetti, Gigi Dall'Igna for the renewed trust in us and the Ramello family for the effort they are putting into the growth of Go Eleven.”

Team Owner Gianni Ramello said: “Keeping continuity to the project with Andrea Iannone, it means a lot to all our team, I was particularly keen on it because I am convinced that, with the experience gained in 2024, we could have a lot of data in each race and start with a solid base.

“We are following up on a choice made at the end of 2023, a choice outside the box, but which still proved to be a winning one, giving us great satisfaction and podiums.

“I also want to welcome Pata, who chose to believe in GoEleven and Andrea's project, allowing us to make a further step forward, joining the support of all our partners and sponsors.

“I would like to thank all my collaborators, especially Elia, Denis and Luciana who have always supported me in this journey and Ducati which allows us to have a competitive and strong bike.

“A specific mention for Andrea, a rider and man with whom a special relationship was born, different from many others, I didn't know him but after a few races he entered my heart, not only for the talent he showed, but also as a person.

“Knowing that we will go on together in 2025, it fills me with great enthusiasm, and we are ready to fight for the important positions in 2025!”