Nicolo Bulega: “Incredible” to take WorldSBK title fight to final round in rookie year

Nicolo Bulega enters the final round of his rookie WorldSBK campaign at Jerez with an outside shot at the championship.

Overturning his 46-point deficit to Toprak Razgatlioglu over the course of this weekend would make Bulega the first rider since Ben Spies in 2009 to win the World Superbike Championship in his rookie season.

But the Italian is pleased enough to have brought the battle this far.

“It’s incredible,” Bulega told WorldSBK.com of his final-round title contention.

“I’m really happy because we come here from a strong weekend at Estoril. I have a good feeling with my bike and Jerez is a track I like a lot, one of my favourites, so I will try to do my best.”

Bulega conceded that the only hope he has of beating Razgatlioglu to the title is to win races this weekend in Jerez; although he also admitted that it’s a “surprise” for him to be still mathematically in contention at the final round in his rookie year..

“It’s very difficult but I think I have to try to fight for the win, especially because I need extra motivation for next year,” he said.

“It’s a surprise for me, to be here at the last round and I can say I’m still fighting for the championship.

“I never had this in my head when I signed this contract, or when I won the first race. I’m very proud. It’s incredible.

“It’s my first year and I’m fighting with a lot of champions and guys who’ve been here a long time.

“Toprak [Razgatlioglu] is a World Champion, Alvaro [Bautista] is a two-time World Champion. To be in the middle of them in my first year, it’s fantastic.”