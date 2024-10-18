Podium the target for Garrett Gerloff at Jerez World Superbike

Garrett Gerloff ends both his season and a two-year period of his career this weekend in Jerez.

The American will depart both the Bonovo Action MGM team and BMW after this weekend, as he joins the Puccetti Kawasaki team for 2025.

For Gerloff, although the 2024 season didn’t start in the best way, he’s shown progress since Magny-Cours. He was on the podium in Race 2 there, then was in the top five for four consecutive races across the Italian and Aragon Rounds.

“I’m happy with how we’ve been able to recover this year and how the second half of the season’s been going, and the results I’ve had, and the team’s had,” Gerloff reflected to WorldSBK.com.

“I’m pretty content. We should’ve started the year like we are now and that’s a shame.

“It’s super emotional. I was so happy I was given the opportunity to come to Bonovo two years ago.

“The team and I have clicked so much. We have such a good team dynamic.

“It’s going to be really difficult to leave that behind because literally, in one night, everything changes from Sunday to Monday. It’s going to be emotional.

“I’m excited for the change and I’m happy I have the memories I have.”

For his final weekend with the Bonovo Action team and with BMW, Gerloff said he is targeting a podium.

“A podium would be amazing, it’s what I’m always pushing for; to at least be in the top three,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s going to be super easy as it’s Jerez and everyone knows this track super well from testing.”