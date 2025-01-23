2025 World Superbike rider line-up: The full grid

The full rider line-up for the 2025 World Superbike season.

Scott Redding, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The table below shows the 2025 World Superbike line-up in its final form ahead of the season opener at Phillip Island in February.

2025 WorldSBK Rider Line-Up

RiderTeam
Nicolo BulegaAruba.it Racing Ducati
Alvaro BautistaAruba.it Racing Ducati
Danilo PetrucciBarni Spark Racing Ducati
Yari MontellaBarni Spark Racing Ducati
Andrea IannoeGo Eleven Ducati
Sam LowesMarc VDS Racing Team Ducati
Ryan VickersMotocorsa Ducati
Scott ReddingBonovo MGM Ducati
Toprak RazgatliogluROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Michael van der MarkROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Andrea LocatelliPata Yamaha
Jonathan ReaPata Yamaha
Remy GardnerGYTR GRT Yamaha
Dominique AegerterGYTR GRT Yamaha
Tito RabatMotoxracing Yamaha
Bahattin SofuogluMotoxracing Yamaha
Xavi ViergeTeam HRC Honda
Iker LecuonaTeam HRC Honda
Tarran MackenziePetronas MIE Racing Honda
Zaqhwan ZaidiPetronas MIE Racing Honda
Alex LowesBimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
Axel BassaniBimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
Garrett GerloffKawasaki WorldSBK Team

Ducati

Ducati’s 2025 WorldSBK line-up is largely the same as 2024’s. Two-times WorldSBK Champion Alvaro Bautista will be back alongside Nicolo Bulega in the factory Aruba.it Racing Ducati squad, while Andrea Iannone stays at Go Eleven Ducati (with additional technical support from the factory) and Sam Lowes gets a second season on the Elf Marc VDS Racing machine.

The Barni Spark Racing Ducati squad keeps Danilo Petrucci for 2025, but scraps its WorldSSP team in order to promote its 2024 Supersport rider Yari Montella to a second Ducati Superbike, alongside Petrucci.

The Motocorsa team keeps its one-bike setup, but swaps Michael Ruben Rinaldi for BSB race winner Ryan Vickers, who will make his debut full WorldSBK campaign in 2025.

For Rinaldi, WorldSSP on a Yamaha R9 awaits, but there is an additional Ducati in 2025, as Scott Redding remains with the Bonovo MGM team for its switch to Borgo Panigale machinery.

BMW

BMW downsizes its WorldSBK project for 2025, as the Bonovo Action MGM team is ejected from under the Bavarian brand’s umbrella.

The factory team will retain Michael van der Mark and Toprak Razgatlioglu for next season.

Yamaha

Yamaha’s two factory WorldSBK teams will both retain their 2024 line-ups in 2025. Andrea Locatelli will remain alongside Jonathan Rea in the Pata Prometeon Yamaha team, while the GYTR GRT Yamaha squad keeps Remy Gardner alongside Dominique Aegerter.

The Motoxracing team will lose Bradley Ray next season, as he returns to BSB with the OMG Yamaha team, but will expand to two bikes, with Tito Rabat joining the team and Bahattin Sofuoglu graduating from WorldSSP.

The GMT94 team, which fielded Philipp Oettl in 2024, will not race in WorldSBK next year and will revert to its previous position as a WorldSSP-only team fielding the aforementioned Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Lucas Mahias on Yamaha R9s.

Honda

Much like Yamaha, the factory Team HRC will stay the same for Honda in 2025, with Xavi Vierge remaining alongside Iker Lecuona.

The satellite Petronas MIE team will remain for 2025, too, and will keep Tarran Mackenzie, but Adam Norrodin has been replaced by rookie Zaqhwan Zaidi, who last year raced the All-Japan Superbike Championship and the Supersport 600 class in the Asia Road Racing Championship.

Kawasaki/Bimota

The Kawasaki Racing Team will switch to Bimota branding in 2025, but the team will remain the same and with an identical rider roster to 2024: Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani.

The outfit previously called Kawasaki Puccetti Racing will renamed to Kawasaki WorldSBK Team in 2025, eject Tito Rabat, and bring in Garrett Gerloff.

