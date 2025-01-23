2025 World Superbike rider line-up: The full grid

The table below shows the 2025 World Superbike line-up in its final form ahead of the season opener at Phillip Island in February.

2025 WorldSBK Rider Line-Up Rider Team Nicolo Bulega Aruba.it Racing Ducati Alvaro Bautista Aruba.it Racing Ducati Danilo Petrucci Barni Spark Racing Ducati Yari Montella Barni Spark Racing Ducati Andrea Iannoe Go Eleven Ducati Sam Lowes Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Ryan Vickers Motocorsa Ducati Scott Redding Bonovo MGM Ducati Toprak Razgatlioglu ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Michael van der Mark ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team Andrea Locatelli Pata Yamaha Jonathan Rea Pata Yamaha Remy Gardner GYTR GRT Yamaha Dominique Aegerter GYTR GRT Yamaha Tito Rabat Motoxracing Yamaha Bahattin Sofuoglu Motoxracing Yamaha Xavi Vierge Team HRC Honda Iker Lecuona Team HRC Honda Tarran Mackenzie Petronas MIE Racing Honda Zaqhwan Zaidi Petronas MIE Racing Honda Alex Lowes Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Axel Bassani Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Garrett Gerloff Kawasaki WorldSBK Team

Ducati

Ducati’s 2025 WorldSBK line-up is largely the same as 2024’s. Two-times WorldSBK Champion Alvaro Bautista will be back alongside Nicolo Bulega in the factory Aruba.it Racing Ducati squad, while Andrea Iannone stays at Go Eleven Ducati (with additional technical support from the factory) and Sam Lowes gets a second season on the Elf Marc VDS Racing machine.

The Barni Spark Racing Ducati squad keeps Danilo Petrucci for 2025, but scraps its WorldSSP team in order to promote its 2024 Supersport rider Yari Montella to a second Ducati Superbike, alongside Petrucci.

The Motocorsa team keeps its one-bike setup, but swaps Michael Ruben Rinaldi for BSB race winner Ryan Vickers, who will make his debut full WorldSBK campaign in 2025.

For Rinaldi, WorldSSP on a Yamaha R9 awaits, but there is an additional Ducati in 2025, as Scott Redding remains with the Bonovo MGM team for its switch to Borgo Panigale machinery.

BMW

BMW downsizes its WorldSBK project for 2025, as the Bonovo Action MGM team is ejected from under the Bavarian brand’s umbrella.

The factory team will retain Michael van der Mark and Toprak Razgatlioglu for next season.

Yamaha

Yamaha’s two factory WorldSBK teams will both retain their 2024 line-ups in 2025. Andrea Locatelli will remain alongside Jonathan Rea in the Pata Prometeon Yamaha team, while the GYTR GRT Yamaha squad keeps Remy Gardner alongside Dominique Aegerter.

The Motoxracing team will lose Bradley Ray next season, as he returns to BSB with the OMG Yamaha team, but will expand to two bikes, with Tito Rabat joining the team and Bahattin Sofuoglu graduating from WorldSSP.

The GMT94 team, which fielded Philipp Oettl in 2024, will not race in WorldSBK next year and will revert to its previous position as a WorldSSP-only team fielding the aforementioned Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Lucas Mahias on Yamaha R9s.

Honda

Much like Yamaha, the factory Team HRC will stay the same for Honda in 2025, with Xavi Vierge remaining alongside Iker Lecuona.

The satellite Petronas MIE team will remain for 2025, too, and will keep Tarran Mackenzie, but Adam Norrodin has been replaced by rookie Zaqhwan Zaidi, who last year raced the All-Japan Superbike Championship and the Supersport 600 class in the Asia Road Racing Championship.

Kawasaki/Bimota

The Kawasaki Racing Team will switch to Bimota branding in 2025, but the team will remain the same and with an identical rider roster to 2024: Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani.

The outfit previously called Kawasaki Puccetti Racing will renamed to Kawasaki WorldSBK Team in 2025, eject Tito Rabat, and bring in Garrett Gerloff.