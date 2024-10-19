Go Eleven boss confirms additional Andrea Iannone Ducati support in WorldSBK 2025

“Our bike is already very good but next season we will have the development parts from Ducati.”

Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose

Andrea Iannone’s 2025 Go Eleven Ducati contract will bring with it additional technical support from Ducati.

Announced earlier this week, Iannone’s deal was one of the last to be signed for the 2025 World Superbike Championship, but should provide opportunities for increased competitiveness for the Italian, who already won his first WorldSBK race in 2024, his debut season.

“We are really happy to continue with him, I think the team and him have really good potential for next season,” Go Eleven Ducati team manager Denis Sacchetti told WolrdSBK.com during FP1 at this weekend’s WorldSBK Spanish Round at Jerez.

“We are working well; we won one race and are happy with the work done and to work with Ducati and have more support from them. We are positive for the future for 2025.”

Iannone’s deal with Go Eleven is also expected to bring the team increased technical support from Ducati, something Sacchetti confirmed.

“Our bike is already very good but next season we will have the development parts from Ducati,” Sacchetti said.

“We will work together with them, and we try to keep the level of the performance of the bike high for the whole season.”

For this final round of 2024, though, Iannone will be with the same bike he’s had all year.

“This weekend we work with the same bike,” said Sacchetti. “I think at Estoril, we found good pace, so we will work in that direction and see what happens in this free practice.

“We’ll try to improve the base setup. Also, for next season we have some ideas to try, also with the winter test.

“We will try some technical adjustments here about the setup and the balance of the bike.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
19m ago
Maverick Vinales on Marco Bezzecchi tangle: ‘I think the stewards understand’
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
28m ago
Lewis Hamilton rues yellow flag after doing ‘more than enough for pole’
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia’s Australia MotoGP sprint woes: ‘What was good got worse’
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Australian GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Australian GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris rues “shocking” lap in sprint qualifying | “Struggling the whole day”
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
News
1h ago
Go Eleven boss confirms additional Andrea Iannone Ducati support in WorldSBK 2025
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose

More News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez outlines pace fears if Australian MotoGP race “like a rally”
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Enea Bastianini’s Australia sprint turnaround: From ‘suffering’ to ‘unexpected’ third
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Corse, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
Results
1h ago
Jerez World Superbike FP3 Results: Gerloff ends practice on top
Garrett Gerloff, Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
Garrett Gerloff, Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega “didn’t have the best feeling” despite strong pace in Jerez WorldSBK practice
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
Results
2h ago
2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Sprint Results updated after tyre pressure penalty
Martin leads 2024 Australian MotoGP Sprint
Martin leads 2024 Australian MotoGP Sprint