Go Eleven boss confirms additional Andrea Iannone Ducati support in WorldSBK 2025

Andrea Iannone’s 2025 Go Eleven Ducati contract will bring with it additional technical support from Ducati.

Announced earlier this week, Iannone’s deal was one of the last to be signed for the 2025 World Superbike Championship, but should provide opportunities for increased competitiveness for the Italian, who already won his first WorldSBK race in 2024, his debut season.

“We are really happy to continue with him, I think the team and him have really good potential for next season,” Go Eleven Ducati team manager Denis Sacchetti told WolrdSBK.com during FP1 at this weekend’s WorldSBK Spanish Round at Jerez.

“We are working well; we won one race and are happy with the work done and to work with Ducati and have more support from them. We are positive for the future for 2025.”

Iannone’s deal with Go Eleven is also expected to bring the team increased technical support from Ducati, something Sacchetti confirmed.

“Our bike is already very good but next season we will have the development parts from Ducati,” Sacchetti said.

“We will work together with them, and we try to keep the level of the performance of the bike high for the whole season.”

For this final round of 2024, though, Iannone will be with the same bike he’s had all year.

“This weekend we work with the same bike,” said Sacchetti. “I think at Estoril, we found good pace, so we will work in that direction and see what happens in this free practice.

“We’ll try to improve the base setup. Also, for next season we have some ideas to try, also with the winter test.

“We will try some technical adjustments here about the setup and the balance of the bike.”