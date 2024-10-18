First clue dropped about Mia Rusthen’s 2025 racing plans as recovery continues

Mia Rusthen is in the WSBK paddock in Jerez this weekend

Mia Rusthen was welcomed back into the World Superbikes paddock on Friday.

Rusthen crashed heavily and suffered worrying injuries in the first FIM Women's Circuit Racing World Championship race in June.

She was in a coma and has continued her rehabilitation in her native Norway.

But, four months later at the WSBK season finale this weekend, she made her comeback into the paddock.

It was a real pleasure to see Mia Rusthen back in the paddock at Jerez,” Yamaha Racing posted to social media.

“Her positivity is an inspiration as she targets a return to WorldWCR with a wild card ride in 2025.

“We look forward to seeing you back on track, Mia!”

Yamaha’s post was also confirmation that Rusthen has an eye on racing again next year.

The WorldWCR championship will also be decided this weekend in Jerez.

Ana Carrasco and Maria Herrera will battle for the first-ever title.

