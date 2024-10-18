Jerez World Superbike FP1 Result: Bulega fastest ahead of Razgatlioglu
Full results from the WorldSBK FP1 session at the Jerez World Superbike round.
Nicolo Bulega topped WorldSBK FP1 at this weekend's Jerez World Superbike round, narrowly beating Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Bulega set the pace early on, but although he was the first rider into the 1:39s, he was soon beaten by Razgatlioglu. A few minutes later, at the end of his first run, Bulega reclaimed the top spot from the BMW rider by 0.022 seconds, a gap which remained between them for the rest of the morning.
Completing the top three was Andrea Iannone, just over 0.2 seconds behind Razgatlioglu and the last rider in the 1:39s.
Jonathan Rea was fourth-fastest, ahead of Iker Lecuona, Sam Lowes, Scott Redding, Andrea Locatelli, Alvaro Bautista, and Danilo Petrucci who rounded out the top 10.
There were technical issues throughout the morning for Alex Lowes. He hadn't set a time before he had to return slowly to pit lane. Then, on heading back out on-track, he stopped in the pit lane exit. He eventually got out and set a time good enough for 13th.
Alessandro Delbianco, replacing Remy Gardner this weekend, also suffered a bike issue when his exhaust silencer broke free from its bracket.
The two British wildcards, new BSB Champion Kyle Ryde and 2023 BSB Champion Tommy Bridewell finished 22nd and 23rd, respectively. They were just behind HRC wildcard Tetsuta Nagashima in 21st.
2024 WorldSBK Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | FP1 Result | Rd 12/12
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.744
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:39.766
|3
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.967
|4
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.048
|5
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.241
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.347
|7
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:40.349
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.404
|9
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.436
|10
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.448
|11
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.519
|12
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:40.533
|13
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:40.569
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:40.575
|15
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.772
|16
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:40.811
|17
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.813
|18
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.468
|19
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:41.492
|20
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:41.615
|21
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JAP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:42.019
|22
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|Grilla OMG Racing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:42.315
|23
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:42.390
|24
|Ivo Lopes
|POR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:42.428
|25
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:42.433
|26
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:42.570
|27
|Luca Bernardi
|SMR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:43.778