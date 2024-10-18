Jerez World Superbike FP1 Result: Bulega fastest ahead of Razgatlioglu

Nicolo Bulega topped WorldSBK FP1 at this weekend's Jerez World Superbike round, narrowly beating Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Bulega set the pace early on, but although he was the first rider into the 1:39s, he was soon beaten by Razgatlioglu. A few minutes later, at the end of his first run, Bulega reclaimed the top spot from the BMW rider by 0.022 seconds, a gap which remained between them for the rest of the morning.

Completing the top three was Andrea Iannone, just over 0.2 seconds behind Razgatlioglu and the last rider in the 1:39s.

Jonathan Rea was fourth-fastest, ahead of Iker Lecuona, Sam Lowes, Scott Redding, Andrea Locatelli, Alvaro Bautista, and Danilo Petrucci who rounded out the top 10.

There were technical issues throughout the morning for Alex Lowes. He hadn't set a time before he had to return slowly to pit lane. Then, on heading back out on-track, he stopped in the pit lane exit. He eventually got out and set a time good enough for 13th.

Alessandro Delbianco, replacing Remy Gardner this weekend, also suffered a bike issue when his exhaust silencer broke free from its bracket.

The two British wildcards, new BSB Champion Kyle Ryde and 2023 BSB Champion Tommy Bridewell finished 22nd and 23rd, respectively. They were just behind HRC wildcard Tetsuta Nagashima in 21st.