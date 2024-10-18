Jerez World Superbike FP1 Result: Bulega fastest ahead of Razgatlioglu

Full results from the WorldSBK FP1 session at the Jerez World Superbike round.

Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega topped WorldSBK FP1 at this weekend's Jerez World Superbike round, narrowly beating Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Bulega set the pace early on, but although he was the first rider into the 1:39s, he was soon beaten by Razgatlioglu. A few minutes later, at the end of his first run, Bulega reclaimed the top spot from the BMW rider by 0.022 seconds, a gap which remained between them for the rest of the morning.

Completing the top three was Andrea Iannone, just over 0.2 seconds behind Razgatlioglu and the last rider in the 1:39s.

Jonathan Rea was fourth-fastest, ahead of Iker Lecuona, Sam Lowes, Scott Redding, Andrea Locatelli, Alvaro Bautista, and Danilo Petrucci who rounded out the top 10.

There were technical issues throughout the morning for Alex Lowes. He hadn't set a time before he had to return slowly to pit lane. Then, on heading back out on-track, he stopped in the pit lane exit. He eventually got out and set a time good enough for 13th.

Alessandro Delbianco, replacing Remy Gardner this weekend, also suffered a bike issue when his exhaust silencer broke free from its bracket.

The two British wildcards, new BSB Champion Kyle Ryde and 2023 BSB Champion Tommy Bridewell finished 22nd and 23rd, respectively. They were just behind HRC wildcard Tetsuta Nagashima in 21st.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | FP1 Result | Rd 12/12

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.744
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:39.766
3Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.967
4Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:40.048
5Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.241
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.347
7Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:40.349
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:40.404
9Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.436
10Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.448
11Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.519
12Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:40.533
13Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:40.569
14Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:40.575
15Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.772
16Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:40.811
17Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:40.813
18Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R11:41.468
19Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR1:41.492
20Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:41.615
21Tetsuta NagashimaJAPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:42.019
22Kyle RydeGBRGrilla OMG Racing YamahaYamaha R11:42.315
23Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:42.390
24Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:42.428
25Alessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:42.433
26Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:42.570
27Luca BernardiSMRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:43.778

