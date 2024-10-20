Scott Redding confirms 2025 WorldSBK Ducati switch

Scott Redding will race a Ducati Panigale V4 R in the 2025 World Superbike Championship, after finally confirming his future.

Redding, who currently races with the Bonovo Action MGM BMW team, will return to the bike he made his WorldSBK debut on in 2025 in the Ducati Panigale V4 R, but stick with the Michael Galinski-run team which he joined this year after spending 2022 and 2023 in the BMW factory team.

The British rider won 12 WorldSBK races on the Panigale across his two years with the Aruba.it Racing Ducati factory team in 2020 and 2021, before he switched to BMW in 2022.

While Redding has secured multiple podium finishes with BMW, he's never been able to produce podium- and victory-contending speed on a consistent basis.

Redding's switch to Ducati machinery for 2025 will see him leave his BMW contract early.

The British rider has stated several times this year that his contract with the Bavarian brand extends into next year, but with the MGM team leaving the BMW umbrella and no team coming to replace MGM as BMW's satellite team in WorldSBK, the German manufacturer does not have a bike for Redding to ride in 2025, having signed Michael van der Mark and Toprak Razgatlioglu for next season.

“I have ended my collaboration with BMW at the end of the 2024 season, which I expressly regret," Redding said on the announcement of his 2025 plans.

"My team is dealing with the resulting consequences, I am focusing on the season finale.

"The course has been set for the 2025 season. I am very happy to continue racing with MGM Bonovo in World Superbike and will approach this project with great motivation.”

Michael Galinski will assume team ownership duties in 2025, but current owner Jurgen Roder will continue as a sponsor of the team.

“We would of course like to thank BMW for the last four years," said Galinski. "With many ups and downs, we will especially remember 2023, which we finished as the best BMW team.

"That will also be remembered for a long time. Nevertheless, we are now going separate ways, but we always keep looking forward. Every time one door closes, another one opens, and we are happy to announce that we are changing partners and going to Ducati.

"We have been warmly welcomed there and in Scott we will have a rider we have known for a long time.

“I think we are starting with a special motivation, as he celebrated his greatest successes on Ducati and certainly wants to build on that."

"We in the team are really happy that Jurgen Roder is continuing to support us: as a sponsor, as an advisor and now also as a friend. The situation will change now that I am the Team Owner, but Jurgen Roder will continue to support us.

"We are now looking forward to next season. We have downsized and are a one-rider team again, just like we started out, but we are still really looking forward to it and are excited to see what our new adventure will bring us.”