Nicolo Bulega missing “perfect feeling” to beat Toprak Razgatlioglu in Jerez WorldSBK Race 2

After victories in both Race 1 and the Superpole Race at the WorldSBK Spanish Round, Nicolo Bulegs was chasing a first-ever triple win in Race 2 at Jerez, but ultimately missed out to Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Bulega explained that he missed the feeling he had in Race 1 and the Superpole Race in the third and final race of the weekend, Race 2, which prevented him from being able to beat Razgatlioglu in what was a red-flagged final race of the season.

“It would have been nice if I was able to try [to pass Razgatlioglu],” Bulega told Eurosport after Race 2 in Jerez.

“But, anyway, it was a good race. Toprak [Razgatlioglu] was very fast, amazing pace from both [of us].

“Unfortunately, I didn’t have the perfect feeling in the front like I had all the weekend, maybe because the track temperature was more hot.

“But, anyway, I did an incredible race, fighting with the World Champion, so I’m happy.”

Race 2 brought to an end what has been an impressive rookie season in WorldSBK for Bulega, who ends his first top class campaign with six wins and second in the riders’ standings,

“It’s incredible to achieve these results already in my first year,” Bulega said.

“So, I just have to be not happy 100 per cent but 400 per cent. I’m really happy. I will work a lot during this winter to try to fight even more next year.

Bulega concluded that his strong rookie year means he has a “very good potential” for his second WorldSBK season in 2025.

He said: “I imagine that, if I’m second and I’m not 100 per cent happy in my first year, it means that we have to work because we have a very good potential for next year.”

