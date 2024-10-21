Alex Lowes: “It’s a pleasure to get a podium on the final day for me on the Kawasaki”

“It’s nice for the team to have a strong weekend, nice to get P4 in the championship, and overall we’re happy.”

Alex Lowes, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Alex Lowes’ 2024 World Superbike season ended with solid results at the Spanish Round in Jerez as he ended his time on the Kawasaki ZX-10RR.

The highlight of Lowes’ weekend — which began with technical issues in FP1 — was the Superpole Race podium, but he also achieved strong results in Race 1 and Race 2, with fourth on Saturday and fifth in the final race of the season.

“A proper solid weekend,” Lowes concluded when speaking to WorldSBK.com after Race 2 in Jerez.

“It’s a pleasure to get a podium on the final day for me on the Kawasaki. I felt a bit of pressure this weekend to deliver a good weekend; it’s been a nice five years for me on the project.

“Overall, the Kawasaki with the KRT team has been one of the most successful bikes in World Superbike history.

“So, it’s nice for the team to have a strong weekend, nice to get P4 in the championship, and overall we’re happy.”

Lowes isn’t moving teams at the end of this year but the Provec Racing team will switch from the Kawasaki ZX-10RR it has run as the factory Kawasaki outfit since 2011 to a new Kawasaki-powered Bimota for 2025.

Even switching from Kawasaki’s famous green and stepping away from the ZX-10RR he’s ridden since the beginning of 2020 is something significant for Lowes.

“It’s made it easier, because I’m staying with the team,” he said. “I wasn’t getting emotional, but I was thinking ‘This is going to be the last time I ride this bike in anger’ — for now, anyway.

“Obviously, the team around me is staying the same. So, it wasn’t too bad. It would have been a lot worse if I was leaving the guys.

“But it’s a great bike. I’ve loved riding the bike, honestly.”

2025 target “just to improve”

Thinking ahead to 2025 and the Bimota, Lowes was doing his best to manage expectations.

“It’s going to be a new challenge,” he said. “We need to be patient, we need to work hard in the winter — World Superbikes is never easy.

“We don’t know where we’re going to start, but our target is going to be just to improve.

“It’s nice to see the relationship between Bimota, Kawasaki, the investment that’s going in, let’s say the enthusiasm from the team.

“But we need to be patient and see where we start off.”

